‘Why can’t there be a chaiwali?’: Economics graduate sets up a stall outside college. Here’s her take

An Economics graduate, Priyanka Gupta has chosen a different path after college and her endeavour has grabbed attention online. After struggling to find a job for the last two years, the young woman from Patna in Bihar decided to become a ‘chaiwali’.

Gupta has set up a tea stall near Women’s College in Patna. Photographs shared by ANI on Twitter show the young woman making tea, and college students drinking the beverage at her stall. The banner posted near her tea stall says, “Chaiwaali welcomes you…be infused-tea, love and happiness.”

Reflecting Gupta’s vigour and courage, the banner also says, “Log kya sochenge agr ye bhi hum hi sochenge, to fir log kya sochenge…” The logo of her stall shows a woman drinking hot tea and the tagline says, “Peena hi Pdega.” It also talked about the Aatmanirbhar Bharat or the self-reliant India campaign of the Centre.

Gupta was quoted as saying by ANI, “I did my UG in 2019 but was unable to get a job in the last two years. I took inspiration from Prafull Billore. There are many chaiwallahs. Why can’t there be a chaiwali?”

You can get a kulhad chai for Rs 15 and masala chai, paan chai, and chocolate chai for Rs 20 each at the stall. Gupta also offers cookies for Rs 10.

The ANI tweet garnered the attention of Billore as well, who commented, “Please help me to connect with her.”

While some users appreciated her efforts, some others raised concerns over employment issues. “I have two perspectives. 1. No work is small or big. 2. If I had to do this after studying then what is the need of studies? administration is responsible for this. I’m proud of you girl,” commented a user.