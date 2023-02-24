Bihar’s Amarjeet Jaikar who went viral for his amazing voice will sing for Sonu Sood’s next film

Dreams do come true if you have the talent to back it up. In another feel-good story, a Bihar man who became an overnight sensation for his rendition of the song ‘Dil De Diya Hai’ on Twitter has been offered the chance to sing a song by none other than Sonu Sood in his upcoming film, Fateh.

Amarjeet Jaikar hails from Bihar’s Samastipur and works as a casual labourer at a brick kiln. He is a self-taught singer who regularly posts his singing videos and has 14,000 followers on Twitter. One such video in which he is singing the song ‘Dil De Diya Hai’ from the film Thank God in the backdrop of agricultural fields went massively viral. From actors Sonu Sood and Nitu Chandra, to singer Sonu Nigam, many celebrities took notice of his singing talent. Nigam had retweeted his video and praised him for being a “real singer”.

“There will be thousands of people who sing with auto-tune in Mumbai, but the one who captivates the heart with his real voice, he is the real singer. Brother’s name is Amarjeet Jaikar and he is originally from Bihar. Such talent should be respected,” Nigam tweeted in Hindi.

In another video, he is seen laying bricks while singing the song ‘Palat – Tera Hero Idhar Hai’. In the tweet, he mentioned that he learnt singing while working as a labourer and as a waiter.

हमने यहीं काम कर के और वेटर का काम कर के संगीत को सीखा pic.twitter.com/ojEuStv0Nh — Amarjeet Jaikar (@AmarjeetJaikar3) February 23, 2023

Sood, who is known for his philanthropic work during the Covid lockdowns and helping the masses, once again acted as a messiah for common people as he got in touch with Jaikar.

On February 22, he posted a video that he got an opportunity to sing a song in Sonu Sood’s upcoming film called Fateh and he would be travelling to Mumbai on February 27 to record the song. Feeling grateful for being given such an opportunity, he said he is elated.

Congratulating Jaikar, Sood tweeted in Hindi, “You will always be victorious my brother.”