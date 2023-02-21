scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 21, 2023
Bihar youngster impresses actor Nitu Chandra with his soulful singing

Actor Ritu Chandra praised the young man’s rendition of ‘Rukh Zindagi Ne Mod Liya Aisa’ song and said it is fabulous.

Bihar man's viral songNetizens were delighted with his rendition and praises poured in the comments section
There is no dearth of talent on social media and several people have risen to fame with astounding clips featuring their performances. A young man from Bihar has impressed actor Ritu Chandra with his soulful voice and the actor asked for his contact number.

While sharing the man’s video, Chandra wrote, “Who is this guy ? Fabulous. Please send his contact no. Thanks.” The youngster is heard singing ‘Rukh Zindagi Ne Mod Liya Aisa’ song soulfully. As he immerses himself in the song, two children are seen playing in the background. He pans the camera to show a lush green field in the background.

ALSO READ |Man sings ‘Tere Naam’ title song in London’s Southall, wows people. Watch

The clip was initially shared from Twitter handle, All about Bihar. “This boy from Bihar won hearts with his pitch-perfect notes, what a melodious voice,” read the caption of the clip in Hindi.

Netizens were delighted with his rendition and praises poured in the comments section. A user commented, “It Is Such A Outstanding Voice.” Another user wrote, “Amazing.”

The song sung by Prashant Katheriya is from the 2022 movie Thank God directed by Indra Kumar. Starring Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Sing, the family comedy received mixed reviews from critics.

In November last year, an impromptu performance by a man and a street musician in Delhi went viral on social media. The duo sung B Praak’s ‘Mann Bharrya’ and soothed netizens. The video was captured from Connaught Place and the duo won praises online.

First published on: 21-02-2023 at 17:45 IST
