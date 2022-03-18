‘Chappalmaar Holi’: Not colours, but slippers took over revelry at Bihar amusement park

It goes without saying that the festival of Holi is ruled by colours. The day, which traditionally marks the arrival of spring, is all about spreading joy by splashing colours and enjoying delicious desserts.

However, it wasn’t gulaal or water guns that led the celebrations at an amusement park in Bihar. The merrymakers, instead, decided to have fun by throwing slippers at one another. The bizarre moment caught on camera at a water-theme park in Patna has left netizens scratching their heads.

In a video that is currently doing the rounds on the internet, a huge gathering is seen thronging the amusement park and young men in a pool appear to be hurling footwear at each other.

While many have seen women “beating” men with sticks as part of a tradition in Lathmar Holi, several people asked if the ‘chappal holi’ was a new way to announce the triumph of good over evil.

Others chipped in with creative names for the quirky celebration using flip-flops. Still others were curious as to what may have triggered the bizarre incident, and also expressed concerns about the safety of those present at the amusement park.

Perplexed by the viral video clip, some said, “This can only happen in Bihar”.

Usually water parks do not allow slippers or shoes to go inside ! How they allowed it ? — अंकित कुमार (@Soo7nn) March 17, 2022

Why only males? Can we make this ‘Chappalmaar Holi’ safe for women so that they can also participate and have some fun? — Maneesha Goel (@GoelManeesha) March 17, 2022

Zindegi me pehli barr chappl wali holi dekh ra hu 😂 — Badal (@BadalBe78618000) March 17, 2022

hm🩴🩴dekh kar hi jangye the ye bihar ka hi hoga🤣😀 — जय भवानी 🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@PinkiSi30210684) March 17, 2022

Spain has tomatino and India have Chappaltino!🤦‍♀️ — Tanya Gupta (@Quirky_30) March 17, 2022

Better chappals than gobar slinging, I’ll say! — Mayadhar Srivastava (@MayadharSrivas1) March 18, 2022

🎶 होलिया में उड़े रे चप्पलवा…बड़ा रंगीला साँवरिया 🎶 — Shobhit Jain ♻️ (@_ShobhitJain) March 17, 2022

ये बिहार हैं यहां सब सम्भव है — Punit Singh (@PunitSi83123016) March 17, 2022

>> La Tomatina festival of Spain https://t.co/dJqvd00pIk — sah3b (@sahebabdullah) March 17, 2022