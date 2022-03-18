scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, March 18, 2022
Must Read

‘Chappalmaar Holi’: Not colours, but slippers took over revelry at Bihar amusement park

A viral video shows merrymakers at a water theme park in Patna ‘celebrating Holi’ by throwing slippers at one another.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 18, 2022 12:48:47 pm
holi, happy holi, holi 2022, bihar park chappal holi, patna holi with slippers, patna water park slipper holi, viral video, indian expressPeople were seen throwing slippers at each other during Holi celebrations at a water park in Patna.

It goes without saying that the festival of Holi is ruled by colours. The day, which traditionally marks the arrival of spring, is all about spreading joy by splashing colours and enjoying delicious desserts.

However, it wasn’t gulaal or water guns that led the celebrations at an amusement park in Bihar. The merrymakers, instead, decided to have fun by throwing slippers at one another. The bizarre moment caught on camera at a water-theme park in Patna has left netizens scratching their heads.

Also Read |‘Here’s to spreading the colour’: Apple CEO Tim Cook offers Holi wishes

In a video that is currently doing the rounds on the internet, a huge gathering is seen thronging the amusement park and young men in a pool appear to be hurling footwear at each other.

Watch the video here:

While many have seen women “beating” men with sticks as part of a tradition in Lathmar Holi, several people asked if the ‘chappal holi’ was a new way to announce the triumph of good over evil.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Others chipped in with creative names for the quirky celebration using flip-flops. Still others were curious as to what may have triggered the bizarre incident, and also expressed concerns about the safety of those present at the amusement park.

Perplexed by the viral video clip, some said, “This can only happen in Bihar”.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 18: Latest News

Advertisement