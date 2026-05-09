Bihar vendors caught dipping cucumbers in green liquid at Katihar railway station; RPF arrests 9 women after video goes viral

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Packaged foods are frequently criticised for containing harmful additives, but a recent viral video has sparked concerns that even fresh fruits and vegetables may not always be what they seem.
A clip shared on X from Bihar’s Katihar railway station shows a woman dipping peeled cucumbers into a bright green liquid before selling them to passengers. The act, reportedly carried out openly on the station platform, left many social media users alarmed over possible health risks.
Cucumbers are a common snack at railway stations, especially among travellers looking for something light and inexpensive during journeys. But the video raised questions about how some vendors may be artificially enhancing the appearance of produce to make it look fresher.
An NGO, NCIB Headquarters, shared the clip on X and criticised the railway authorities in its caption. “At Katihar railway station in Bihar, passengers’ lives are being openly toyed with. In the presence of hundreds of railway employees and dozens of railway police personnel, these women selling cucumbers are poisoning the blood of passengers, but the entire railway administration and police staff are sleeping with blindfolds over their eyes,” the post read. It further questioned who would take responsibility for passenger safety and tagged officials, including Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Dhanbad Police, and the Railway Protection Force (RPF).
देख रहे हैं @RailMinIndia जी –
बिहार के कटिहार रेलवे स्टेशन पर खुलेआम यात्रियों की ज़िंदगी से खिलवाड़ हो रहा है। सैकड़ों रेल कर्मचारियों और दर्जनों रेल पुलिसकर्मियों की मौजूदगी में ये खीरा बेचने वाली महिलाएं यात्रियों के खून में ज़हर घोल रही हैं, लेकिन पूरा रेलवे प्रशासन और… pic.twitter.com/qMxrJBqbMa
— NCIB Headquarters (@NCIBHQ) May 8, 2026
Railway Seva later responded on X, saying, “Related officials are being informed,” and added that the matter had been forwarded to the concerned authorities for action.
Following the outrage online, the RPF in Katihar detained nine women allegedly involved in selling cucumbers in this manner. According to an NDTV report, the woman seen in the viral clip was also among those questioned.
A shocking video from Katihar Railway Station recently went viral on social media, allegedly showing cucumbers being dipped in a green chemical or dye to make them look fresh and appealing for sale.
Following public outrage, the Railway Protection Force launched an investigation… pic.twitter.com/CbXM6S20QI
— The Nalanda Index (@Nalanda_index) May 8, 2026
Katihar RPF Inspector Vikram reportedly said that the woman claimed the green substance used on the cucumbers was similar to the colouring added to sweets prepared during weddings. Officials are now trying to determine the exact nature of the colouring agent and whether any laws were violated.
The video also triggered a wave of reactions online, with many users expressing concern over food safety during train travel.
One user wrote, “They’re literally playing with lives of people, this is reason most of the people avoid buying from local vendors.” Another commented, “She doesn’t even know what she’s doing is poisonous? And if she does – then should be arrested for mass poisoning Indians! Who gave her this idea?”
A third person said, “Never eat or drink anything during a train journey, not even tea or coffee, except branded packed items. For many vendors, most travelers are one-time customers, so they often don’t pay much attention to quality.”
Yet another user added, “Earlier days i used to have sympathy for these people. So was buying from locals or road side vendors. Now wont recommend to anyone. Peoeple dont care about other people anymore. Esp cucumbers are liked and consumed by kids.”