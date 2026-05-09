Bihar vendors caught dipping cucumbers in green liquid at Katihar railway station; RPF arrests 9 women after video goes viral

Following the outrage online, the RPF in Katihar detained nine women allegedly involved in selling cucumbers in this manner.

Packaged foods are frequently criticised for containing harmful additives, but a recent viral video has sparked concerns that even fresh fruits and vegetables may not always be what they seem.

A clip shared on X from Bihar’s Katihar railway station shows a woman dipping peeled cucumbers into a bright green liquid before selling them to passengers. The act, reportedly carried out openly on the station platform, left many social media users alarmed over possible health risks.

Cucumbers are a common snack at railway stations, especially among travellers looking for something light and inexpensive during journeys. But the video raised questions about how some vendors may be artificially enhancing the appearance of produce to make it look fresher.