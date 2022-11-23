‘Look at the smiles’: Bihar teacher’s fun teaching method wins praise online

Many children struggle with rote learning and getting good grades in school. Some teachers, however, come up with innovative solutions and make learning fun for their students. They interact with the students and make learning a joyful and interactive process.

One such teacher from Bihar’s Banka has won hearts online as she was caught on camera playing with her students, leaving them delighted and energised. The clip shared by Indian Administrative Service officer Dipak Kumar Singh shows a teacher surrounded by students.

She sings and urges a group of them to come forward. The group of students flock to her with a hug. She ventures out with the jovial students and continues playing with them on the school premises. Her animated expressions and energetic interaction seem to have struck a chord among students who smile brightly.

Because it’s not only what you teach, but how you do it and how much of it is understood by students also that matters! Sample this. A teacher in Bihar’s Banka teaching her students. Look at the smiles on the faces of students! Tells you the whole story! pic.twitter.com/pEuvp1UA5M — Dipak Kumar Singh (@DipakKrIAS) November 23, 2022

Since being shared on Wednesday, the clip has amassed more than 1,500 views on Twitter. The teaching method won the praise of netizens. A user commented, “Learning should not be a task.. it should be fun. It’s extremely important to make the entire process joyous. Zero fatigue education.. that’s what this exceptionally talented teacher is bringing onto the table. We need many more like her. Kudos to her.” Another user wrote, “Yes, new appointed teachers are quite efficient…”

Zero fatigue education.. that's what this exceptionally talented teacher is bringing onto the table. We need many more like her. Kudos to her. 🙏 — Vishal A. Singh (@Vishal_FilmBuff) November 23, 2022

this should be replicated in all schools — RAVITOSH (@ravitosh_kumar) November 23, 2022

Quirky teaching methods often grab attention online. Earlier this month, a physics teacher’s demonstration of refraction caught the attention of netizens. Using different properties such as glass, water and oil, he explained the concept, making students easily understand in a viral video.