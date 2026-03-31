From ‘padhai se kya hoga’ to Rs 28 lakh at Intel: Bihar engineer’s viral post celebrates a mother’s fight for education

A moving story shared by a software engineer from Bihar has gone viral, shining a light on how determination and a mother’s belief can change the course of a life.

Taking to X, Ananya Shaswat opened up about her journey from a small town in Bihar to landing a Rs 28 lakh per annum role as a system software engineer at Intel. Reflecting on the challenges she faced, she wrote, “From a small town in Bihar where girls are married off by 18-21. My mother fought every relative who said ‘padhai se kya hoga’ (what will education achieve). She worked extra shifts so I could afford coaching.”

She added, “Bihar ke log jaante hain education isn’t a choice for us. It’s survival (people from Bihar know education isn’t a choice for us, it’s survival),” underlining how deeply education is tied to opportunity in her context.

Calling the milestone a tribute to her mother’s unwavering faith, Shaswat wrote, “This one’s for every mother who believed before her daughter did.”

Check out the post:

From a small town in Bihar where girls are married off by 18-21. My mother fought every relative who said “padhai se kya hoga.” She worked extra shifts so I could afford coaching. Today I joined @Intel as a System Software Engineer. 28 LPA. Bihar ke log jaante hain education… — Ananya Shaswat (@ananyashaswat) March 30, 2026

Her post struck a chord online, prompting many to share similar experiences of pushing past societal expectations. One user wrote, “I support all girls fighting for education, one of my known girl fought her family to do BTech (they were asking her to do BA/BCom).. she is now in USA.”

Another commented, “Mothers do make a point to prove this to everyone who belittle their efforts. Congratulations!”

A third added, “28 LPA isn’t just a ‘Salary’; it’s a ‘Declaration of Independence’ for a whole generation. In the corporate world, we call this ‘Disruptive Growth.’ When ‘Education’ is your only ‘Equity,’ you don’t just ‘Work’—you Rebuild the Legacy.”

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Others echoed similar sentiments, with one user saying, “More power to all the people like you who have to fight people with such retardness and regressive mindset,” while another added, “This is more than an achievement—it’s a story of courage, sacrifice, and belief. Your mother’s strength and your perseverance have turned doubt into dignity. Wishing you continued growth, and may you keep inspiring many more journeys like yours.”

Disclaimer: This article features a personal narrative involving financial figures and viral social media content. The salary details and experiences shared are for informational purposes and have not been independently verified; they should not be taken as professional career or financial advice.