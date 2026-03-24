Bihar Police win internet praise after traffic constable uses CPR to revive collapsed CISF jawan; video goes viral

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The Bihar Police have earned widespread appreciation on social media after a traffic constable used cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to save the life of a CISF jawan in Patna. The dramatic incident, which occurred on a busy street, has once again highlighted the life-saving potential of CPR in medical emergencies.
In a video shared on X, the Bihar Police said the episode occurred near Mithapur Bypass, when CISF personnel suddenly experienced breathing difficulties and collapsed. The footage shows the constable quickly stepping in to perform chest compressions on the unconscious man. Within moments, the jawan regained consciousness. The officer, along with a passerby, then helped him sit up and tried to restore warmth by rubbing his feet.
“Bihar Police always with you. With you in every crisis, dedicated to you in every situation. Your safety, our topmost priority,” the police wrote while sharing the clip.
#BiharPolice सदैव आपके साथ
हर संकट में आपके साथ, हर परिस्थिति में आपके लिए समर्पित।
आपकी सुरक्षा, हमारी सर्वोच्च प्राथमिकता।
.
.#HainTaiyaarHum #janpolice #humanityfirst #bihar @BiharHomeDept @IPRDBihar pic.twitter.com/Oh1hWIVI70
— Bihar Police (@bihar_police) March 22, 2026
As the video spread online, many users praised the constable for his prompt action. Some also stressed the importance of learning CPR, suggesting that the technique should be made compulsory in educational institutions. One user wrote, “Proper technique of CPR should be teach in all college school and everywhere.” Another commented, “Even young men are now afflicted with such kinds of diseases; may God protect everyone.” A third simply added, “Good work.”
CPR is a crucial first-aid method used to keep blood circulating and maintain breathing. The process typically involves chest compressions, rescue breaths and other steps to sustain oxygen supply until professional medical help arrives.
The technique was first introduced in the 1950s and has since been standardised by organisations such as the American Heart Association (AHA). It follows the widely recommended CAB approach — compressions (C), airway (A) and breathing (B).