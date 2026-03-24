Bihar Police win internet praise after traffic constable uses CPR to revive collapsed CISF jawan; video goes viral

The officer, along with a passerby, then helped him sit up and tried to restore warmth by rubbing his feet.

The Bihar Police have earned widespread appreciation on social media after a traffic constable used cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to save the life of a CISF jawan in Patna. The dramatic incident, which occurred on a busy street, has once again highlighted the life-saving potential of CPR in medical emergencies.

In a video shared on X, the Bihar Police said the episode occurred near Mithapur Bypass, when CISF personnel suddenly experienced breathing difficulties and collapsed. The footage shows the constable quickly stepping in to perform chest compressions on the unconscious man. Within moments, the jawan regained consciousness. The officer, along with a passerby, then helped him sit up and tried to restore warmth by rubbing his feet.