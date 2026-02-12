Bihar Police aspirant abducted and drugged in latest ‘Pakadwa Vivah’ shocker

He was assaulted, administered intoxicants, and taken to a temple in Morwa (Image source: @Benarasiyaa/X)

A man in Bihar was allegedly abducted, drugged, and forced to marry a woman against his will in Samastipur district. A viral video of the incident has reignited discussions around Bihar’s long-standing practice of ‘Pakadwa Vivah’—a form of forced marriage in which unmarried men are allegedly kidnapped and coerced into wedlock.

A resident of Jodi Pokahar village, Nitish Kumar, was preparing for the Bihar Police recruitment exam. The incident unfolded when he left for the library and was intercepted and abducted by a group of men. The viral video shows Kumar appearing intoxicated during the “varmala” ceremony. He can be seen struggling to hold the garland, while another person is shown gripping his hand, forcing him to place it around the bride’s neck.