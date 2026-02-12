Bihar Police aspirant abducted and drugged in latest ‘Pakadwa Vivah’ shocker

A man in Bihar was allegedly abducted, drugged, and forced to marry a woman against his will in Samastipur district. A viral video of the incident has reignited discussions around Bihar’s long-standing practice of ‘Pakadwa Vivah’—a form of forced marriage in which unmarried men are allegedly kidnapped and coerced into wedlock.
A resident of Jodi Pokahar village, Nitish Kumar, was preparing for the Bihar Police recruitment exam. The incident unfolded when he left for the library and was intercepted and abducted by a group of men. The viral video shows Kumar appearing intoxicated during the “varmala” ceremony. He can be seen struggling to hold the garland, while another person is shown gripping his hand, forcing him to place it around the bride’s neck.
According to Kumar, he was assaulted, administered intoxicants, and taken to a temple in Morwa, where he was forcibly married to Lakshmi Kumari, the daughter of Shankar Rai from Chakraja Ali village.
He further alleged that after the ceremony, he was confined to a room at his in-laws’ residence to stop him from reaching out for help. After the video began circulating widely, the Samastipur police intervened and rescued Kumar from the house. He was subsequently brought to the police station for questioning.
Watch here:
In the lastest incident of “Pakadwa shaadi” in Bihar, man preparing for Bihar police recruitment was abducted, intoxicated and coerced into marrying a girl in Samastipur district of the state. pic.twitter.com/CNg8w3pLiK
— Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) February 12, 2026
The video quickly gained traction, drawing a range of reactions. “Bros biggest dream of taking bunch of dawry after govt job have vanished,” a user wrote. “Bihar is the crime hub of India,” another user commented.
“What if the boy reject to take responsibility of the girl after marriage???” a third user reacted.
Anil Kumar, the in-charge of Patori police station, confirmed that an investigation is ongoing. Police officials said they are verifying the authenticity of the viral video and examining whether the marriage was consensual or forced, NDTV reported.
