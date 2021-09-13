scorecardresearch
Monday, September 13, 2021
Ahead of Bihar panchayat polls, candidate arrives on a buffalo to file nomination

Ahead of Bihar Panchayat polls, a candidate came on a buffalo to file the nomination papers. “I’m a cattleman, I came here on a buffalo because I can’t afford petrol or diesel," Azad Alam explained.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: September 13, 2021 2:39:34 pm
Bihar panchayat polls candidate Azad Alam buffalo to file nomination viral video, Bihar panchayat polls, Azad Alam buffalo viral video, trending, indian express, indian express newsBihar panchayat polls candidate Azad Amal was seen sitting on a buffalo to file his nomination from Katihar.

As the upcoming Bihar panchayat elections are gaining momentum, a candidate came to file his nomination riding a buffalo on Sunday. Bihar panchayat polls candidate Azad Amal was seen sitting on a buffalo when he came to file his nomination from Katihar. A video of Amal, who is a candidate from the district’s Rampur panchayat, has gone viral on social media and triggered hilarious reactions online.

In the 43-second clip, Alam is seen riding the animal that is being pulled by another man as his supporters and villagers crowd around him. “I’m a cattleman, I came here on a buffalo because I can’t afford petrol or diesel,” Amal told the news agency while explaining the reason behind riding a buffalo to file his nomination.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the clip has gone viral on several social media platforms and triggered a plethora of reactions online. While some found it amusing, others wrote that such initiatives should be encouraged as they are more environment-friendly.

The upcoming Bihar panchayat elections will be conducted in a total of 11 phases from September 24 to Dec 12.

However, this is not the first time such an incident has happened in Bihar. In October last year, Nachari Mandal, who was an independent candidate from Bahadurpur constituency in Darbhanga, had also ridden a buffalo to file his nomination.

