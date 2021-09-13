Ahead of Bihar panchayat polls, candidate arrives on a buffalo to file nomination

As the upcoming Bihar panchayat elections are gaining momentum, a candidate came to file his nomination riding a buffalo on Sunday. Bihar panchayat polls candidate Azad Amal was seen sitting on a buffalo when he came to file his nomination from Katihar. A video of Amal, who is a candidate from the district’s Rampur panchayat, has gone viral on social media and triggered hilarious reactions online.

In the 43-second clip, Alam is seen riding the animal that is being pulled by another man as his supporters and villagers crowd around him. “I’m a cattleman, I came here on a buffalo because I can’t afford petrol or diesel,” Amal told the news agency while explaining the reason behind riding a buffalo to file his nomination.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Bihar Panchayat Polls 2021: Azad Alam, a candidate from Katihar district’s Rampur panchayat arrived to file his nomination on a buffalo yesterday pic.twitter.com/CBIF0bbqPl — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2021

Since being shared online, the clip has gone viral on several social media platforms and triggered a plethora of reactions online. While some found it amusing, others wrote that such initiatives should be encouraged as they are more environment-friendly.

The upcoming Bihar panchayat elections will be conducted in a total of 11 phases from September 24 to Dec 12.

Bihar: Nachari Mandal, an independent candidate from Bahadurpur constituency in Darbhanga, came to file his nomination on a buffalo. He says,” I come from poor & weaker section. I am son of a farm labourer and since I don’t have a four-wheeler, I decided to come on a buffalo.” pic.twitter.com/6y5VGPYA8R — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2020

However, this is not the first time such an incident has happened in Bihar. In October last year, Nachari Mandal, who was an independent candidate from Bahadurpur constituency in Darbhanga, had also ridden a buffalo to file his nomination.