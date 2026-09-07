Bihar man lost his Rs 2 lakh MacBook in Bengaluru: How an e-rickshaw driver returned it

He checked his Instagram message requests and found a message containing the e-rickshaw driver’s phone number (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

What began as a rainy-day near-miss in Bengaluru turned into a heartwarming story of honesty and kindness for a man from Bihar.

Harshit Sureka nearly lost his MacBook, worth around Rs 2 lakh, but what happened next left him deeply relieved. In an Instagram video, Sureka shared that an e-rickshaw driver found the laptop and returned it.

A box with valuables

Sureka said he lost the laptop while returning home from the gym at around 10 pm. With heavy rain lashing the city and a trip planned for the next day, Sureka said he was in a hurry to get home.

During the journey, the top box attached to the back of his motorcycle fell off without him noticing. The box contained his MacBook, a personal diary, and several other important belongings.