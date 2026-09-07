Bihar man lost his Rs 2 lakh MacBook in Bengaluru: How an e-rickshaw driver returned it

What began as a rainy-day near-miss in Bengaluru turned into a heartwarming story of honesty and kindness for a man from Bihar.
Harshit Sureka nearly lost his MacBook, worth around Rs 2 lakh, but what happened next left him deeply relieved. In an Instagram video, Sureka shared that an e-rickshaw driver found the laptop and returned it.
Sureka said he lost the laptop while returning home from the gym at around 10 pm. With heavy rain lashing the city and a trip planned for the next day, Sureka said he was in a hurry to get home.
During the journey, the top box attached to the back of his motorcycle fell off without him noticing. The box contained his MacBook, a personal diary, and several other important belongings.
Sureka realised the box was missing only after he reached home and got off his motorcycle. He immediately turned back and retraced his route, covering around 3-4 km in the rain while asking people if they had seen a box fall from a motorcycle.
His search eventually led him to the missing box. Sureka was told that it had fallen at a particular spot and that an e-rickshaw driver had picked it up.
He went to a police station to report the incident but then remembered that the box had stickers displaying his Instagram and YouTube handles. He checked his Instagram message requests and found a message containing the e-rickshaw driver’s phone number.
When Sureka called the driver, he confirmed that he had found the box. Sureka then travelled another 4-5 km in the opposite direction to meet him. The driver returned the box with all its contents intact, including the MacBook.
Sureka said he offered the driver some money as a token of appreciation, but the driver refused to take it.
Sharing the experience, Sureka urged people not to judge others quickly and said the incident had restored his faith in people.
“I want to tell that stop being judgmental. The world is a very nice place to live in. Yes, there are bad people. But if you do good deeds, maybe it was one of my karma that I got this back. Maybe he was a good person that’s why he returned it back,” he said.
“Thank you from the bottom of my heart,” he added.
Watch here:
View this post on Instagram
The video quickly gained traction, amassing a deluge of reactions.
“It’s rare but its a reality, people do good work as well,” a user wrote.
“What a beautiful story ..I cried as I feel so grateful that good people still exist,” another user commented.
“Yes, exactly this happened with me in 2002. I don’t know who was that gentleman who came to my house and gave bag and went away. I have utmost regard for that unsung hero,” a third user reacted.