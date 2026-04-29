Bihar anganwadi worker forced to show up with IV drip to ‘prove’ illness, viral video sparks outrage

Stories highlighting the harsh realities of the system continue to surface from different parts of the country. Just days after an elderly man in Odisha shocked people by bringing his deceased sister’s skeleton to a bank to access funds, another distressing incident has now emerged from Bihar.

This time, the video comes from Katihar, where an anganwadi worker, Premlata Hembram, reportedly had to physically prove her illness in the most painful way possible. According to Brut India, she had been unwell and was resting at home on leave. However, when Child Development Project Officer Veena Bharti visited the centre and found her absent, she allegedly demanded that Premlata report to work despite being informed of her condition.

Fearing she might lose her job, Premlata made her way to the centre with the help of her husband, still hooked to an IV drip. The video shows her husband holding her while she walks, while also carrying the drip bottle beside her.

The clip, first shared by social media user Ranvijay Singh, described the situation: “In Katihar, Bihar, an Anganwadi worker fell ill. The officer said proof of illness is required. Compelled, the Anganwadi worker had to reach the center with a drip in her hand, trembling.”

Watch the video:

After Brut India reposted the video on Instagram, it quickly gained traction, sparking outrage online. People flooded the comments with strong reactions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brut India (@brut.india)

One user wrote, “In our nation, being poor is a bigger crime than looting thousands of crores and running away.”

Another said, “Don’t divide by caste, religion, language, and ethnic. Come together as humans. We need more humanity than all these.” A third added, “I like how these things are being recorded & coming out to show up on Social Media.. Hightime now… imagine what all happens in this country…”

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Others questioned the system more directly. “Labour laws exist for a reason! It is so sad to see such situations. What is the point of code on wages, 2019 code of social security, 2020, when things like this happen on a day-to-day basis? Why aren’t Labour courts doing anything about this??!!” one comment read.

Another user summed up the frustration, writing, “Humanity has died in this country; from top to bottom, all the responsible people are not understanding their responsibility and are just issuing orders.”

As per Brut India, anganwadi workers are entitled to 20 days of annual leave under central guidelines. In Bihar, their honorarium was revised in 2025, and they currently receive a fixed monthly payment of Rs 9,000.

Disclaimer: This report highlights a distressing incident involving physical hardship and systemic challenges. It is intended for informational and educational purposes only and should not be interpreted as professional medical or legal advice. If you or someone you know is experiencing medical distress or workplace exploitation, please consult a qualified healthcare provider or a legal professional to ensure your safety and well-being.