Meet Abhishek Anand: How a Bihar-born IITian now plays cricket for Japan

Anand's path to Japan began during campus placements when he received an offer from Accenture Japan.

For many sportspersons, representing their country at the highest level is a lifelong dream. For Bihar-born Abhishek Anand, that dream took an unexpected route. He is now part of Japan’s national cricket setup, years after he first picked up the sport in Patna.

Anand recently spoke to BBC News India about his journey from IIT Kanpur to Japan’s cricket team, just as Japan faced India in a historic T20I. Although he did not feature in the match, the 28-year-old’s story of building a cricket career alongside a corporate job has attracted attention.

“Bihari kahan nahi hai, Bihari har jagah hai. You are underestimating a Bihari,” Anand says at the beginning of the video.