scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, May 31, 2021
Most read

Watch: Bihar hospital inundated after heavy rain lashes region

A visual from a waterlogged hospital in Katihar, Bihar, is making rounds on the internet, prompting varied reactions from netizens.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
May 31, 2021 6:43:52 pm
Bihar, Bihar hospital flooded video, hospital flooded, cyclone yaas, viral video, Trending news, Indian Express newsMany who came across the video asked local authorities and government officials to look into the sorry state of hospitals in the region.

As heavy rain lashed parts of Bihar following Cyclone Yaas, several hospitals and health centres suffered severe water logging issues.

One such visual from a waterlogged hospital in Katihar is now making rounds on the internet, prompting varied reactions from netizens.

Originally shared by news agency ANI on Twitter, the video shows wards and corridors of Sadar hospital flooded. At one point in the video, a hospital staff can be seen riding a motorcycle inside the waterlogged corridors, presumably to reach a patient.

Take a look at the video here:

Many who came across the video asked local authorities and government officials to look into the sorry state of hospitals in the region. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Unfortunately, Sadar hospital in Katihar is not the only hospital to be affected by the heavy rainfall. Taking to Twitter, Former Member of Parliament Pappu Yadav also posted images of Bihar’s oldest hospital, Darbhanga Medical College & Hospital (DMCH), completely inundated, calling it a ‘floating hospital’.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 31: Latest News

Advertisement