Watch: Bihar hospital inundated after heavy rain lashes region

As heavy rain lashed parts of Bihar following Cyclone Yaas, several hospitals and health centres suffered severe water logging issues.

One such visual from a waterlogged hospital in Katihar is now making rounds on the internet, prompting varied reactions from netizens.

Originally shared by news agency ANI on Twitter, the video shows wards and corridors of Sadar hospital flooded. At one point in the video, a hospital staff can be seen riding a motorcycle inside the waterlogged corridors, presumably to reach a patient.

#WATCH | Waterlogging was seen in the premises of district hospital in Katihar, Bihar due to heavy rainfall yesterday. pic.twitter.com/fKRrryltEk — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2021

Many who came across the video asked local authorities and government officials to look into the sorry state of hospitals in the region.

Unfortunately, Sadar hospital in Katihar is not the only hospital to be affected by the heavy rainfall. Taking to Twitter, Former Member of Parliament Pappu Yadav also posted images of Bihar’s oldest hospital, Darbhanga Medical College & Hospital (DMCH), completely inundated, calling it a ‘floating hospital’.