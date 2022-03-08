scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, March 08, 2022
Must Read

Adamant Bihar groom’s video demanding dowry goes viral, draws ire online

The man goes on to claim that dowry is a known practice and people got wind of his case, only because he didn’t receive it and there was a commotion.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
March 8, 2022 12:09:23 pm
The groom who claimed to be a government servant threatened to take his wedding party back without marrying if his demands were not met.

While asking for and giving dowry is a punishable offence, a man in Bihar has taken social media by storm justifying his demands on camera. In a viral video, the groom is seen refusing to tie the knot after alleging that the bride’s family failed to meet his demands, drawing flak online.

The groom, a teacher’s son and a government servant, is heard saying in the video he will not marry the woman if his demands are not met. The incident in the undated video took place in the Chappalpur village in Bihar.

Abhi tak humko cash nahi mila hai. Samaan sab gachha huya tha woh nahi mila hai. Ek chain gachha huya tha woh bhi nahi mila hai (I have not received the cash till now. I have not got all the things that were promised. Even the chain hasn’t come),” the groom says.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Toh kis aadhaar par hum shaadi kare? (So, on what basis do I get married),” he continues, even threatening to take his wedding party back without marrying the woman. When countered by the person capturing the incident on camera that it’s wrong to ask for dowry, the groom retorts, “Kaun kehta hai ki dahej nahi chalta hai (Who says dowry is not practised)?”

The man goes on to claim that dowry is a known practice and people got wind of his case, only because he didn’t receive it and there was a commotion. As he continued to threaten, the bride was heard saying that most of his demands have been met and only Rs 1 lakh cash is left, which she said will be paid later. However, the groom is heard saying he has to be given everything “right now”, including the promised gold chain and ring.

The person behind the camera presses him again and questions him over his actions. The man replies, “Agar aisa hi baat tha toh apni aukaat wale ke saath sochte. Sarkari naukri wale ke saath kyun kiya? (If this was going to happen they should have found someone belonging to their status. Why aim for people with a government job)?”.

The video has started a conversation online, with netizens pointing out that on paper dowry may be a punishable office, but that hasn’t stopped people from demanding or giving dowry.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 08: Latest News

Advertisement