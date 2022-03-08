Adamant Bihar groom’s video demanding dowry goes viral, draws ire online

While asking for and giving dowry is a punishable offence, a man in Bihar has taken social media by storm justifying his demands on camera. In a viral video, the groom is seen refusing to tie the knot after alleging that the bride’s family failed to meet his demands, drawing flak online.

The groom, a teacher’s son and a government servant, is heard saying in the video he will not marry the woman if his demands are not met. The incident in the undated video took place in the Chappalpur village in Bihar.

“Abhi tak humko cash nahi mila hai. Samaan sab gachha huya tha woh nahi mila hai. Ek chain gachha huya tha woh bhi nahi mila hai (I have not received the cash till now. I have not got all the things that were promised. Even the chain hasn’t come),” the groom says.

“Toh kis aadhaar par hum shaadi kare? (So, on what basis do I get married),” he continues, even threatening to take his wedding party back without marrying the woman. When countered by the person capturing the incident on camera that it’s wrong to ask for dowry, the groom retorts, “Kaun kehta hai ki dahej nahi chalta hai (Who says dowry is not practised)?”

दहेज

इस कालू के कान के नीचे 10 तमाचा मारो pic.twitter.com/DPF2fm02Xl — हम लोग We The People (@humlogindia) March 6, 2022

The man goes on to claim that dowry is a known practice and people got wind of his case, only because he didn’t receive it and there was a commotion. As he continued to threaten, the bride was heard saying that most of his demands have been met and only Rs 1 lakh cash is left, which she said will be paid later. However, the groom is heard saying he has to be given everything “right now”, including the promised gold chain and ring.

The person behind the camera presses him again and questions him over his actions. The man replies, “Agar aisa hi baat tha toh apni aukaat wale ke saath sochte. Sarkari naukri wale ke saath kyun kiya? (If this was going to happen they should have found someone belonging to their status. Why aim for people with a government job)?”.

The video has started a conversation online, with netizens pointing out that on paper dowry may be a punishable office, but that hasn’t stopped people from demanding or giving dowry.

The only reason behind such a situation is that usually(not always) girl is not educated/independent enough nd is a liability for in laws.

Parents are also not interested in spending on her education coz they feel that they have to save for her wedding. Vicious cycle continues. https://t.co/Sg0AekoDkb — Garima Singh (@Doc_Kshatrani) March 7, 2022

We are in 21st century, still with us… https://t.co/AYW9i9h6Rl — Rambabu Sah (@Rambabu858) March 7, 2022

Why these government servants (father and son) should not be expelled from their jobs and benefits snatched? @NitishKumar ji 🙏🏼 @narendramodi ji 🙏🏼

Take strict action against violators and girl abusers @YChildMarriage https://t.co/C4jBF2ljqM — Independent Thought 🇮🇳 (@ithoughtindia) March 7, 2022

Why anyone nearer to the bride's family couldn't go to the nearest Police Station and file a case against this groom! https://t.co/hn0HrlDI33 — Nabajyoti sikdar (@SikdarNabajyoti) March 7, 2022

No matter how modern & educated we are, this is the reality of Indian society. — Prabhasini (@cinnabar_dust) March 7, 2022

The only curse left for us to eradicate. I have strictly stated this to my father, no one is going to get money or accessories in exchange of a marriage. If the sons and daughters start with themselves, onlybthen we will get dowry free society. Take pride in dowry-free marriages. — A girl has no name🗡✒ (@DesiKalam) March 7, 2022

I thought it had a twist at the end something and it will be a joke.

But, this is just plain and real.

😡🤬😡🤬😡 — MarG G Meri (@MarG_G_Meri) March 7, 2022