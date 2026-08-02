‘Normal day in Bihar’: Man walks into police station carrying live crocodile on his shoulders

The man said he first spotted the crocodile while working in his paddy field (Photo: @tube.indian/X)

A farmer in Bihar’s Supaul district stunned locals after carrying a live crocodile on his shoulders to a police station following its rescue from a paddy field. The incident, captured on video, has since gone viral on social media, prompting reactions.

According to ETV Bharat, the incident unfolded in Lalpur village, where a crocodile suddenly appeared in a paddy field, triggering panic among farmers nearby. After the initial scare, villagers managed to safely capture the reptile without causing it any harm.

Bihar man carries live crocodile on his shoulders

In the now-viral video, the crocodile’s mouth was tied with a rope. Farmer Amit Kumar then held the nearly five-foot-long reptile on his shoulders and walked to Bhimnagar police station.