‘Normal day in Bihar’: Man walks into police station carrying live crocodile on his shoulders

A farmer in Bihar’s Supaul district stunned locals after carrying a live crocodile on his shoulders to a police station following its rescue from a paddy field. The incident, captured on video, has since gone viral on social media, prompting reactions.
According to ETV Bharat, the incident unfolded in Lalpur village, where a crocodile suddenly appeared in a paddy field, triggering panic among farmers nearby. After the initial scare, villagers managed to safely capture the reptile without causing it any harm.
In the now-viral video, the crocodile’s mouth was tied with a rope. Farmer Amit Kumar then held the nearly five-foot-long reptile on his shoulders and walked to Bhimnagar police station.
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“Isnt this animal cruelty? If this is normal then why we are demanding animal cruelty free products? Is this humanity? Then i dont wanna be part of it. We are making their life a living hell, shame on us,” a user wrote. “Normal day in bihar,” another user commented.
“Why Indians love doing weird things,” a third user chimed in.
Speaking about the incident, Amit Kumar said he first spotted the crocodile while working in his paddy field. “We safely captured it. I first went to the Forest Department office in Kataiya, but found no staff there. I then took the crocodile to Bhimnagar police station. The police personnel immediately informed the Forest Department,” ETV Bharat quoted Kumar as saying.
After being informed by the police, a Forest Department team arrived at the station and rescued the crocodile. Following the required inspection and formalities, officials released it safely into the Kosi River. Authorities said special care was taken throughout the rescue operation to ensure the animal was not injured, the report said.
The Forest Department also urged residents not to attempt to catch or harm wild animals if they are spotted. Instead, people should immediately inform the Forest Department or local administration so trained rescue teams can safely handle the situation, officials said.