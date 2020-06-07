Dhoti-clad man dances to ‘Ek Chatur Naar’ at Bihar quarantine centre, delights all

The man’s perfect expressions mimicking Mahmood left many impressed online. (Pradeep Kumar Mandal/ Facebook) The man’s perfect expressions mimicking Mahmood left many impressed online. (Pradeep Kumar Mandal/ Facebook)

Spreading joy amid gloomy times, a man from Bihar is breaking the internet with his dancing skills. Performing to the hit number ‘Ek Chatur Naar’ from Padosan, the man is seen dancing his heart out at a school’s classroom, which has been turned into a quarantine centre.

The man, seen wearing a dhoti and vest and mimicking Mahmood’s gesture from the superhit film, has been identified as Rinku Singh, who has been working as a cook at the shelter home for migrants in Katihar district. According to local reports, Singh used to be a folk artist and talented theatre performer but had to forego it due to poverty.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Singh is not only making sure the migrants are fed properly at Sarv Lakshman High School in Sujapur but also keeping their spirits up with his artistic talent. Migrants were seen cheering and applauding him throughout his over 5-minute performance. Shared on multiple platforms, the video has garnered over 3.5 million views.

Watch the video here:

As the performance on the Hindi classic went viral, Singh flaunted his versatility in another performance, dancing to a 90s hit. Enthralling all with his quirky moves to Salman Khan’s ‘Teri Chunariya Dil Le Gayi’, he has now become a social media sensation.

People on social media were blown away by his talent. Commenting on his perfect expressions and dance, many said he took them down memory lane.

Earlier, another video of people dancing at another quarantine facility in Bihar went viral last week, where people were seen having some fun shaking their legs on ‘Sandese Aate Hai’.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd