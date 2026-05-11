Cash or a cut? Bihar barber shop inside old SBI ATM booth goes viral

The vacant ATM booth was later rented out and converted into a salon (Photo: @gharkekalesh/X)

In an unusual transformation, a former State Bank of India (SBI) ATM in Bihar’s Danapur turned into a barber shop, grabbing eyeballs not only among locals but also on social media. The former ATM is located in Patna’s Rupaspur area.

According to a report in Aaj Tak, the SBI ATM had functioned for several years. Locals said residents regularly withdrew cash before the ATM was removed a few months ago. However, even after the machine was taken away, the external structure, signboard, and ATM-like appearance of the outlet remained unchanged.

The vacant space was later rented out and converted into a salon. But from the outside, the setup still resembles a functioning ATM booth. Instead of an ATM, however, visitors are now greeted with a salon chair, a mirror, and hair styling equipment.