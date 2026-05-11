Cash or a cut? Bihar barber shop inside old SBI ATM booth goes viral

In an unusual transformation, a former State Bank of India (SBI) ATM in Bihar’s Danapur turned into a barber shop, grabbing eyeballs not only among locals but also on social media. The former ATM is located in Patna’s Rupaspur area.
According to a report in Aaj Tak, the SBI ATM had functioned for several years. Locals said residents regularly withdrew cash before the ATM was removed a few months ago. However, even after the machine was taken away, the external structure, signboard, and ATM-like appearance of the outlet remained unchanged.
The vacant space was later rented out and converted into a salon. But from the outside, the setup still resembles a functioning ATM booth. Instead of an ATM, however, visitors are now greeted with a salon chair, a mirror, and hair styling equipment.
“People still walk in thinking they can withdraw money,” Aaj Tak quoted a resident. “Especially at night, many rush inside assuming the ATM is operational. When they see a salon instead, they are shocked at first and then start laughing,” the resident added.
Another resident said the confusion continues because the bank’s branding and signage were never removed after the ATM shut down. “Initially, nobody could understand how a salon had opened inside an ATM,” the resident told the publication. “Now people bring their friends and relatives here just to show them this place.”
Watch here:
In Patna’s Danapur, a closed SBI ATM has been turned into a hair salon. The bank rented out the space, but kept all the ATM signage outside leaving customers shocked to find barbers cutting hair inside! pic.twitter.com/d4CdbpKwME
— Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) May 11, 2026
The video quickly gained traction across all social media platforms, prompting a wave of reactions. “While it’s good the bank rented out idle space, not updating the signage reflects poor management. People expect cash, not a haircut—clarity matters,” a user wrote. “Now that is something you don’t see everyday. Unique, genius,” another user commented.
“The bank did not take their sign board back ,maybe it’s not useful for some reason,that’s it everything is not that big,” a third user reacted.