How people reacted to the Bihar election results on social media

With counting underway at 55 centres across 38 districts,#BiharElection2020 dominates social media trends in India.

Even as counting of votes was on in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, people took to Twitter and other social media platforms to share their views on the results.

The election results for the 243-member legislative assembly will decide the fate of the Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) government, which has helmed Bihar for a decade-and-a-half. (Follow LIVE UPDATES here)

The projected tally shows the NDA beating the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan, crossing the half-way mark of 122 seats needed to secure a majority in Bihar Assembly. However, the initial results also indicated that the BJP might be the party with the most seats, higher than even state ally JD(U), which could complicate the alliance.

As this piece points out that whether the NDA forms the government or not, the BJP has succeeded in eclipsing Nitish Kumar, who has had a love-hate relationship with Narendra Modi, as the face of the alliance. The BJP has declared that Nitish would be Chief Minister if the alliance won, irrespective of who gets more seats, but it won’t be easy for the JD(U) leader to swallow this “generosity”.

#BiharElection2020 trended on Twitter since Tuesday morning, and here’s what people had to say about the results:

No one Literally No one Congress in Every election : #BiharElectionResults2020 #BiharResult pic.twitter.com/Qx6o8aDv6T — Aman Rai (@AmanRai28) November 10, 2020

Only 80 lcs votes counted till now.

Aur Political parties k chamche uchhal rhe Hain….😂🤣😂🤣 #BiharElection2020#BiharElectionResults2020 pic.twitter.com/V57fZFcGtc — Ankit Rajput (@AnkitRajputR) November 10, 2020

The Election Commission said that the counting of votes in Bihar was likely to finish late on Tuesday night, given the increase in the number of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) deployed this time as part of the COVID-19 precautions.

