How people reacted to the Bihar election results on social media

Even as counting of votes was on in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, people took to Twitter and other social media platforms to share their views on the results.
The election results for the 243-member legislative assembly will decide the fate of the Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) government, which has helmed Bihar for a decade-and-a-half. (Follow LIVE UPDATES here)
The projected tally shows the NDA beating the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan, crossing the half-way mark of 122 seats needed to secure a majority in Bihar Assembly. However, the initial results also indicated that the BJP might be the party with the most seats, higher than even state ally JD(U), which could complicate the alliance.
As this piece points out that whether the NDA forms the government or not, the BJP has succeeded in eclipsing Nitish Kumar, who has had a love-hate relationship with Narendra Modi, as the face of the alliance. The BJP has declared that Nitish would be Chief Minister if the alliance won, irrespective of who gets more seats, but it won’t be easy for the JD(U) leader to swallow this “generosity”.
#BiharElection2020 trended on Twitter since Tuesday morning, and here’s what people had to say about the results:
#BiharElection2020#BiharElectionResults2020
Amit Shah in every election:
👇😅 pic.twitter.com/6EDNsu23Vc
— Gautam Jha (@Gautam_jha01) November 10, 2020
#Bihar #BiharResult
Me to chanakya exit poll pic.twitter.com/PXahJOVwMK
— Chetansaysstuff (@chetansaysstuff) November 10, 2020
No one
Literally No one
Congress in Every election : #BiharElectionResults2020 #BiharResult pic.twitter.com/Qx6o8aDv6T
— Aman Rai (@AmanRai28) November 10, 2020
#BiharResult
Election Commission to congress :- pic.twitter.com/IxK4kHM8BD
— Ashutosh (@Ashutos47746495) November 10, 2020
#BiharResult
NDA supporters be like… pic.twitter.com/4MH9d5nDlH
— Umang Mishra (@UmangMi04647171) November 10, 2020
Prediction:
9AM: Mahagathbandhan is sweeping.
10 AM: It’s a tie.
11AM: NDA is leading.
02PM: NDA Wins.
03PM: EVM’s are rigged.
Meanwhile Tejashwi is like:#BiharElectionResults2020 #BiharElection2020 #BiharResult pic.twitter.com/SUfp5L5zqm
— Anish Singh (@anishsist) November 10, 2020
Nobody :
*Current situation of leaders in Bihar*#BiharElectionResults2020 pic.twitter.com/qSZBAs22Pl
— MONALI 🇮🇳 (@__Anokhi___) November 10, 2020
Only 80 lcs votes counted till now.
Aur Political parties k chamche uchhal rhe Hain….😂🤣😂🤣 #BiharElection2020#BiharElectionResults2020 pic.twitter.com/V57fZFcGtc
— Ankit Rajput (@AnkitRajputR) November 10, 2020
The Election Commission said that the counting of votes in Bihar was likely to finish late on Tuesday night, given the increase in the number of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) deployed this time as part of the COVID-19 precautions.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.