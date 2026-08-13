13-year-old Bihar girl uses feet to write, pursue education despite disability

At 13, Lakshmi is showing remarkable determination to continue her education despite living with a disability. A Class 4 student at a government school in Bihar, she has learned to use her feet to carry out everyday schoolwork, including writing.
A video shared by ANI shows Lakshmi independently going through her routine. Sitting with her school bag, she uses her feet to open it, takes out her notebook and pen, flips through the pages and settles down to write.
For Lakshmi, even simple classroom activities require a different approach. From handling her school bag and study materials to turning pages and holding a pen, she has adapted each task to suit her needs.
Her ability to manage these activities on her own allows her to remain involved in her studies and attend school despite the physical challenges she faces. The video also offers a glimpse of the extra effort required for tasks that other students may take for granted.
#WATCH | Katihar, Bihar: A 13-year-old girl, Lakshmi, with disabilities overcomes physical limitations to write with her feet and pursue her education. pic.twitter.com/80Cow4QWar
— ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2026
The clip has received an encouraging response online, with several social media users praising Lakshmi’s focus and determination.
“That is a proof that education budget should match the developed nations. A separate focus on students with disabilities will make them compete on equity ground,” wrote one user.
“What good is tech if she has to write with Leg, I think bihar govt should provide her a smart tab and let her have access to speech to text tech on it. It will be more respectful and will highlight bihar govt as tech savy and serious about education,” commented another.
“Lakshmi’s determination is truly inspiring! Her courage reminds us that challenges may test us, but they cannot define our dreams,” added another user.