13-year-old Bihar girl uses feet to write, pursue education despite disability

Lakshmi has adapted everyday school tasks, from opening her bag to turning pages and writing, using her feet.

At 13, Lakshmi is showing remarkable determination to continue her education despite living with a disability. A Class 4 student at a government school in Bihar, she has learned to use her feet to carry out everyday schoolwork, including writing.

A video shared by ANI shows Lakshmi independently going through her routine. Sitting with her school bag, she uses her feet to open it, takes out her notebook and pen, flips through the pages and settles down to write.

For Lakshmi, even simple classroom activities require a different approach. From handling her school bag and study materials to turning pages and holding a pen, she has adapted each task to suit her needs.