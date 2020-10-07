After Kokilaben song, musician Yashraj Mukhate’s latest track is titled ‘Biggini shoot’

After becoming an internet sensation with his Kokilaben song, singer and music producer Yashraj Mukhate has released a new track titled “Biggini Shoot” that is being widely shared on social media.
The song is based on a snippet from the third season of reality show ‘Emotional Atyachar’ in 2011. The song starts with a conversation between host Pravesh Rana and guest Poonam in which she pronounces “bikini” as “biggini”.
The word is then mixed with a rap interlude that has been penned by artiste SHAD3.
View this post on Instagram
Biggini Shoot • Collaborating with brand ambassador of Maharani Beer from Indore • Also, Pravesh Rana deserves an applause here! Rap by : SHAD3 . . And since our hearts are still in the Rasoda, you should totally checkout the OFFICIAL RASODE MEIN KAUN THA Collection in collaboration with @BewakoofOfficial. Click the link in bio! #bigginishoot #yashrajmukhate #maharanibeer #gangsofrasoda #rasodaguy #bewakoofxYashraj #rasodacollection
Here are some of the reactions to the video:
Since being posted on Instagram, the video has been viewed over 3.6 million times.
