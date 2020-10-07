After Kokilaben song, musician Yashraj Mukhate’s latest track is titled ‘Biggini shoot’

Due to Poonam’s unique pronunciation and accent, Mukhate makes “Biggini shoot” as the hook line of the song

After becoming an internet sensation with his Kokilaben song, singer and music producer Yashraj Mukhate has released a new track titled “Biggini Shoot” that is being widely shared on social media.

The song is based on a snippet from the third season of reality show ‘Emotional Atyachar’ in 2011. The song starts with a conversation between host Pravesh Rana and guest Poonam in which she pronounces “bikini” as “biggini”.

The word is then mixed with a rap interlude that has been penned by artiste SHAD3.

Here are some of the reactions to the video:

Since being posted on Instagram, the video has been viewed over 3.6 million times.

