Friday, September 21, 2018
Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy

Big Boss 12: Anup Jalota sings Sunny Leone’s ‘Baby Doll’ and Tweeple can’t stop talking about it

As the first captaincy task of the season kicked off -- Anup Jalota was crowned as the King. As the female contestants danced, Jalota was seen signing Baby Doll on screen and it left netizens in splits.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 21, 2018 7:28:58 pm
bg boss 12, anup jalota, baby doll, sunny leone, anup jalota baby doll, anup jalota big boss song, viral news, funny news, entertainment news, indian express For the task, Dipikar Kakar, Kriti Verma and Roshmi Banik had to impress the king, Anup Jalota, and in return they got a rose from the king.

Hindi Big Boss is back on television and social media platforms are buzzing with reactions, memes and jokes. While there are a host of contestants — a healthy mix of celebrities and commoners — it’s popular Bhajan singer Anup Jalota, who has got everyone talking. On Thursday’s episode of Bigg Boss 12, as the first captaincy task of the season kicked off — Jalota was crowned as the King. As part of the task, female contestants, who were his ‘subjects’, had to impress him.

As the show progressed, Jalota was seen singing ‘Baby doll main sone di’, a popular dance number of Sunny Leone while other participants danced to the beats.

As soon as the episode was aired, the video of him singing the item song created a huge buzz on the Internet. While some couldn’t stop sharing it as they were stunned, others couldn’t stop laughing and said they never thought a peppy item number could be sung so gracefully. Of course, many cracked jokes and poked fun at the artiste who has been in news ever since his relationship with Jasleen Mathar was disclosed.

Sample these:

At the end of the task, Dipika Kakar lost, leading to Roshmi Banik and Kriti Verma becoming the new captains of the house. Shrishty Rode and Dipika Kakar were the celebrity contestants, who got nominated for eviction in the first week of the show.

