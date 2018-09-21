Big Boss 12: Anup Jalota sings Sunny Leone’s ‘Baby Doll’ and Tweeple can’t stop talking about it

For the task, Dipikar Kakar, Kriti Verma and Roshmi Banik had to impress the king, Anup Jalota, and in return they got a rose from the king. For the task, Dipikar Kakar, Kriti Verma and Roshmi Banik had to impress the king, Anup Jalota, and in return they got a rose from the king.

Hindi Big Boss is back on television and social media platforms are buzzing with reactions, memes and jokes. While there are a host of contestants — a healthy mix of celebrities and commoners — it’s popular Bhajan singer Anup Jalota, who has got everyone talking. On Thursday’s episode of Bigg Boss 12, as the first captaincy task of the season kicked off — Jalota was crowned as the King. As part of the task, female contestants, who were his ‘subjects’, had to impress him.

As the show progressed, Jalota was seen singing ‘Baby doll main sone di’, a popular dance number of Sunny Leone while other participants danced to the beats.

.@anupjalota ne chhed diye hain sur #BB12 ke ghar mein! Tune in tonight at 9 PM for all the musical masti. #BB12 #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/WEnJBvAo5M — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) September 20, 2018

As soon as the episode was aired, the video of him singing the item song created a huge buzz on the Internet. While some couldn’t stop sharing it as they were stunned, others couldn’t stop laughing and said they never thought a peppy item number could be sung so gracefully. Of course, many cracked jokes and poked fun at the artiste who has been in news ever since his relationship with Jasleen Mathar was disclosed.

Sample these:

Amazing. India has now finally arrived. https://t.co/Mq5UIPZcEr — SUHEL SETH (@suhelseth) September 21, 2018

Only Shri Anup Jalota ji can sing ‘Baby doll mai sone di’ like a bhajan. #BiggBoss12 😹🙏 pic.twitter.com/VFzaDryicU — Gautam Trivedi (@KaptanHindustan) September 20, 2018

#Anupjalota singing baby doll,this can only happen in #BiggBoss12 — Vikas Singla (@vikas_apple) September 21, 2018

ऐसी लागी लगन to Baby doll mein sone di #BiggBoss12 #Anupjalota का विकास tou bahut hua hai — amit sharma (@amitsharma7095) September 20, 2018

I love Anup Jalota. This is too cute. Tonight 9 PM #BiggBoss12 @ ColorsTV pic.twitter.com/iTtjSkGKOl — Raj Nayak (@rajcheerfull) September 20, 2018

This is worth ‘gold’. Bhajan Samrat is the BOSS #BiggBoss12 https://t.co/80JXCUp8VK — Bikash INDIAN (@bikashleo) September 20, 2018

Anup jalota singing baby doll mai sone di. Bas yahi dekhna baki tha pic.twitter.com/sxZA5ESAJE — . (@Chaibiskoot_) September 20, 2018

Only Anup Jalota could make babydoll main sone ki – an erotic raunchy itemnumber by Sunny Leone sound like a bhajan – it takes a special skill set. @BiggBoss #BigBoss12 @anupjalota #AnupJalota #BigBoss12 #itemsong #SunnyLeone — Pooja Desai (@WebWaliPooja) September 20, 2018

#AnupJalota singing “Baby Doll main sone di” in #BiggBoss12

Bhagwan…ab to utha le. 😫😫😫😫 — Chhotu Bhai (@Karancb1) September 20, 2018

At the end of the task, Dipika Kakar lost, leading to Roshmi Banik and Kriti Verma becoming the new captains of the house. Shrishty Rode and Dipika Kakar were the celebrity contestants, who got nominated for eviction in the first week of the show.

