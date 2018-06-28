He stayed home while his friends become pilots; Bhuvan Bam shares emotional story about brother

A post shared by the page shares a story about Bam’s elder brother Aman, who aspired to become a pilot. (Source: Humans of Bombay) A post shared by the page shares a story about Bam’s elder brother Aman, who aspired to become a pilot. (Source: Humans of Bombay)

Comedian Bhuvan Bam aka BB became quite a sensation after his vines went viral on social media. From then on, there has been no looking back for this vlogger. While this 23-year-old is filled with tons of jokes, witty one-liners, and non-stop entertainment, there is also a softer and sensitive side to him, which recently came out when he spoke to Humans of Bombay about his brother. A post shared by the page shares a story about Bam’s elder brother Aman, who aspired to become a pilot.

Talking about his brother being his inspiration, Bam starts off by describing his brother as the ‘star student in school’ and ‘perfect boy next door’ and how he looked up to him. Talking about his brother dream of becoming a pilot, he said, “We all shared a dream that he would become a pilot someday. And even though it took a lot of money –– my father had to sell off one property, take loans and put in all his savings, we were excited to watch him fly. He was shipped to Philippines for training soon after and when he came back with his license.”

“My brother is my inspiration. From being a star student in school, to the perfect boy next door –– he was adored by everyone and I always looked up to him. We all shared a dream that he would become a pilot someday. And even though it took a lot of money –– my father had to sell off one property, take loans and put in all his savings, we were excited to watch him fly. He was shipped to Philippines for training soon after and when he came back with his license, he immediately started looking for jobs.

But things took a turn one night when he decided to go out with his friends. We started to get worried when he still wasn’t back by midnight. My dad looked at me and said, ‘I think he’s gotten into an accident.’ And just then, a car pulled up with my brother inside! His knee cap was completely bent backwards and bleeding –– his bike was nowhere to be found. We immediately rushed him to the hospital — he was in a lot of pain and had to get screws in his foot. His recovery was going to take a long time. And we realised that he might have to give up on his dream. While I was terrified of that possibility, I had never felt so thankful that my brother had somehow survived this terrible accident. It was a miracle.

But, because of his recovery time, he had to stay at home and go for physiotherapy while watching his friends become pilots.

In those 6 years, our bond became stronger… I don’t think anyone’s witnessed the amount of pain he has gone through. It was easy for people to throw comments like ‘Ab Aman kya karega?’ But only I could see the tears that those comments caused. He couldn’t handle the pain of losing everything that he had built himself up for, so he turned to alcohol.

At this point, my career had taken off, and while everyone was calling to congratulate my father for my successes, they always mentioned my brother’s so called “failures”— why do people always find the need to compare? Why can’t everyone have their own journey?

And then somehow he snapped — frustrated with all the chatter he decided to prove himself. He left drinking, picked up the pieces and started working as the ground staff for an airline.

And in all this time, he never really gave up on his dream of becoming a pilot, for which he worked twice as hard. Soon after, he found a vacancy for an airline and applied for it. He cleared all his exams, went for the training again and finally got the position! The four of us celebrated with a pizza party at home –– it was the best night! I’ve always been proud to call Aman my brother, but after the way he’s turned his life around, I’m in complete awe of him. For someone who has had to give up on his dream and build himself back up all over again, he can’t be labeled as anything but a hero –– and now he can fly too! He’s most definitely Superman!”

