Monday, March 15, 2021
This Bhubaneswar Ola auto driver is winning praise online for his honesty. Here’s why

It was Twitter user Susanta Sahoo who took to the microblogging platform on Saturday sharing his experience with the Patra.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
March 15, 2021 2:28:28 pm
Bhubaneswar, Ola auto driver honesty, Bhubaneswar Ola auto driver returns phone and wallet to customer, Good news, Trending news, Indian Express newsNetizens who came across the post took to the comment section, showering worlds of appreciation to Patra.

An auto driver from Bhubaneswar is winning praise online for his honesty after he promptly returned a phone and wallet left behind by one of his customers.

Sharing the experience on Twitter, Susanta Sahoo, who lost his personal belongings, said the auto driver, Jagannatha Patra, even refused to accept a cash reward

“Hey @Olacabs, just wanted to let you know about Jagannatha Patra, an amazing guy & my Ola auto driver ( #Bhubaneswar) who returned my phone & wallet after I left them behind in a hurry after my ride. Politely refused when I offered him cash rewards as a return favour,” Sahoo wrote, sharing a picture of Patra.

Sahoo also tagged Ola Cabs, bringing attention to their driver partner’s honesty. In a follow-up tweet, Sahoo shared Patra’s Google Pay details for those who want to donate money as appreciation for his kind gesture.

Netizens who came across the post showered Patra with praise. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

