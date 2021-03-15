This Bhubaneswar Ola auto driver is winning praise online for his honesty. Here’s why

Netizens who came across the post took to the comment section, showering worlds of appreciation to Patra.

An auto driver from Bhubaneswar is winning praise online for his honesty after he promptly returned a phone and wallet left behind by one of his customers.

Sharing the experience on Twitter, Susanta Sahoo, who lost his personal belongings, said the auto driver, Jagannatha Patra, even refused to accept a cash reward

Hey @Olacabs, just wanted to let you know about Jagannatha Patra, an amazing guy & my Ola auto driver( #Bhubaneswar) who returned my phone & wallet after I left them behind in a hurry after my ride. Politely refused when I offered him cash rewards as a return favour.🙏 pic.twitter.com/hlHRAaQTSQ — Susanta Sahoo (@ugosus) March 13, 2021

“Hey @Olacabs, just wanted to let you know about Jagannatha Patra, an amazing guy & my Ola auto driver ( #Bhubaneswar) who returned my phone & wallet after I left them behind in a hurry after my ride. Politely refused when I offered him cash rewards as a return favour,” Sahoo wrote, sharing a picture of Patra. Sahoo also tagged Ola Cabs, bringing attention to their driver partner’s honesty. In a follow-up tweet, Sahoo shared Patra’s Google Pay details for those who want to donate money as appreciation for his kind gesture.

Thanks everyone for showing your love & appreciation for Jagannatha. I have already donated some money to him via Google Pay. If you want to support him, here’s his Google Pay address. Thanks! cc: @Olacabs @ola_supports pic.twitter.com/rF3Yvxl7XZ — Susanta Sahoo (@ugosus) March 14, 2021

Netizens who came across the post showered Patra with praise. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Good Job brother. Honesty is the best policy — Sanjay Sahoo (@CtcSanjay) March 14, 2021

He is a Hero. — Ram (@ramkumar_) March 14, 2021

Rare gem — CA Akshaya ତ୍ରିପାଠୀ (@ca_akshaya_cisa) March 14, 2021

Let him know that you appreciated his gesture in SM. It would mean more to him than money — RaghuRam_Proud Odia Indian (@RaghuRa64576195) March 13, 2021

This appreciation n message should reach to every auto driver so that it can inspire to all there.. #inspiration #jagannathapatra🙏 — Subhashree muduli (@Subhashreemudu6) March 15, 2021

Kudos 👍👍 — Devoon ki Doot 🚩🔱(Messenger of God)🕉 (@DevD2k18) March 13, 2021

