Wednesday, January 12, 2022
Viral video: Bhopal woman throws fruits after vendor’s cart brushes against her car

As the video went viral, Bhopal district collector Avinash Lavania said he has ordered an inquiry.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
January 12, 2022 11:00:31 am
bhopal woman throws fruits, mp woman throws vendor fruits. cart brush car woman throw fruits, bhopal collector action woman fruits video, viral videos, indian expressAn onlooker recorded the woman and it quickly went viral across social media sites.

A video of a woman in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal throwing fruits on the road after the vendor’s hand cart allegedly brushed off her car has gone viral and prompted authorities to initiate action against her.

The video shows the vendor pleading with the woman as she tosses the fruits from his cart and points towards her vehicle. Even though the man is seen urging her to stop, she paid no heed to it.

“Madam, don’t do this. I am poor,” he is heard saying in Hindi in the video.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The vendor even says he would compensate for the damage to the woman’s car. The woman even defends herself as some passerby stops to enquire.

Even though the woman in the viral video hasn’t been identified yet, a few social media users claimed she could be a professor as a sticker of a Bhopal-based private university could be seen on the rear window of her car.

Avinash Lavania, Bhopal’s collector, took cognisance of the viral video. “The officials are directed to identify the woman and fruit vendor so that appropriate action can be ensured,” Lavania tweeted.

People on social media were left fuming, calling for strict action against her. Many said her actions were not justified even if there was a scratch on her car.

