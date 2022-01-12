Viral video: Bhopal woman throws fruits after vendor’s cart brushes against her car

A video of a woman in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal throwing fruits on the road after the vendor’s hand cart allegedly brushed off her car has gone viral and prompted authorities to initiate action against her.

The video shows the vendor pleading with the woman as she tosses the fruits from his cart and points towards her vehicle. Even though the man is seen urging her to stop, she paid no heed to it.

“Madam, don’t do this. I am poor,” he is heard saying in Hindi in the video.

The vendor even says he would compensate for the damage to the woman’s car. The woman even defends herself as some passerby stops to enquire.

Bhopal : After a slight touch of a car parked on the road, the woman in anger threw all the fruits of the fruit seller on the road. It is said that a professor of a private university in Bhopal, madam. The cartman kept pleading but madam did not listen.#Bhopal #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/cAFvPL7LRN — Mario David Antony Alapatt (@davidalapatt) January 11, 2022

Even though the woman in the viral video hasn’t been identified yet, a few social media users claimed she could be a professor as a sticker of a Bhopal-based private university could be seen on the rear window of her car.

Avinash Lavania, Bhopal’s collector, took cognisance of the viral video. “The officials are directed to identify the woman and fruit vendor so that appropriate action can be ensured,” Lavania tweeted.

सोशल मीडिया पर भोपाल का एक वीडियो वॉयरल हो रहा है जिसमें एक महिला फल के हाथठेला से फलों को जमीन पर फेंकती नजर आ रही है उक्त मामलें पर संज्ञान लेते हुए संबंधित अधिकारियों को महिला एवं हाथठेला वाले का पता करने के निर्देश दिए गए हैं। ताकि उचित कार्यवाई सुनिश्चित की जा सके : कलेक्टर — Collector Bhopal (@CollectorBhopal) January 11, 2022

People on social media were left fuming, calling for strict action against her. Many said her actions were not justified even if there was a scratch on her car.

This is really hard to watch. I hope she pays a price for this by way of some case on her. The humiliation this man is facing is unpardonable. All because he’s poor? — Protima (@PEyogagirl) January 12, 2022

Someone please put me in touch with this fruit vendor.

I would like to help him emotionally, financially, legally to file a case against this woman. Let’s cover all his losses and boost his morale.@GwaliorComm @GwaliorSp @Dial100_MP — Barkha Trehan 🇮🇳 / बरखा त्रेहन (@barkhatrehan16) January 11, 2022

Being a street vendor he has every right at road but being a car owner she don’t have right to demand for parking or take it granted to park at road side. Over which again throwing food/fruits is a criminal.She deserved to be booked under relevant act. #StreetVendor@MoHUA_India — Manoj (@knp_dcm) January 11, 2022

Punish the woman and compensate the lose of the vendor from the lady — SURENDRA BANSAL (@surendrabansal1) January 11, 2022

How dare people even have the audacity to behave like this. This pains me. — Sailee☸️ (@SaileePawar94) January 11, 2022

Amplify the video, until police wouldn’t arrest her. She has absolutely no right to do this with poor vendor. She has to pay for this. @MPDial100 — Rohan (@ROHAN2060) January 11, 2022

Thanks to make a video, which is a help to get justice to this poor guy but shame on those who are going through without helping him.. — Justice4SSR❤️हम तुम्हारे हैं 🇮🇳🍁🇺🇸 (@shruti63361391) January 12, 2022

Such a waste this is…. And someone “educated” doing this. It is one thing for harassing a poor man another wasting these fruits…. — Anand (@confusedspecies) January 11, 2022

Education not necessarily makes human beings moral. It is the love and compassion towards all santient beings that makes human beings moral. — S4 (@samyak_samaj) January 11, 2022