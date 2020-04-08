Bhopal doctor living in car to protect family from COVID-19 earns praise on social media

Dr Sachin Nayak, who is attached to JP Hospital in Bhopal thought this might be the best thing to protect his family members from the infection. (AIR News Hindi/ Twitter) Dr Sachin Nayak, who is attached to JP Hospital in Bhopal thought this might be the best thing to protect his family members from the infection. (AIR News Hindi/ Twitter)

Many health professionals have had to face difficult times during the COVID-19 pandemic, and one doctor from Bhopal is being hailed on social media for living out of his car to keep his family safe. The Madhya Pradesh doctor was also praised by the state’s chief minister.

Dr Sachin Nayak, who is working at the state-run JP Hospital in Bhopal, decided to start living out of his car to avoid spreading the infection at home in case he caught it at work. A photo of Dr Nayak, reading a book in the back of his car, surrounded by some basic supplies was widely shared after the official handle of All India Radio tweeted it.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also praised the doctor in a tweet. Thanking the doctor, the chief minister expressed his gratitude and said, “If we all continue with this resolve, then we will be able to win this great war more quickly.”

In some states governments and private companies have offered housing or rooms in hotels for the medical professionals. Nursing staff have been seeking similar facilities to ensure their families are safe.

On social media, people praised the Bhopal doctor. While some wondered why he is living in his car and can’t get government accommodation, others said health care professionals need proper rest to take care of others.

In India, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases has crossed the 5,000-mark and the death toll is nearing 150.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd