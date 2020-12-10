Bhopal police official seeks leave to attend wedding, cites fear of wife’s wrath as reason

The letter went viral across social media platforms including WhatsApp.

A leave application by a police official in Madhya Pradesh to attend his brother-in-law’s wedding amused netizens but earned him disciplinary action from his superiors.

In his letter dated December 7, the Bhopal police official sought leave for five days to attend his brother-in-law’s wedding-related events that would start from December 11. In the application addressed to the Deputy Inspector General of Police, he urged his superior to grant the leave given he risked facing the wrath of his wife.

In the post script, highlighted in a box, the constable wrote: “Prarthi ke patni ka spasht kehna hai ki agar bhai ki shaadi mein nahi aaye toh parinaam achha nahi hoga (The wife of the applicant has made it clear that if he (applicant) doesn’t attend the wedding of her brother, there will be consequences).”

Cop applies for leave for wedding of his brother in law. Requests that it must be granted because his wife has made it clear that if he doesn’t go, repercussions wouldn’t be good. I am hearing that @MPPoliceOnline is taking action against him now. Please don’t Bhopal Police 👮 pic.twitter.com/ncfAHRfvNS — Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) December 10, 2020

As the unusual application was shared online, some sympathised with the official, who was identified as Dilip Kumar Ahirwar.

However, instead of leave, the constable was punished on disciplinary grounds. According to Additional Director General of Police for Bhopal range, Upendra Jain, the concerned policeman was attached with the traffic police.

“He has been moved to the police line as his behaviour was uncalled for. Firstly, he made such an application which is not the most appropriate way to make an application and then he himself got it circulated in the media circles,” he told indianexpress.com.

Another senior official told Dainik Bhaskar that the constable had gone on leave in the past after coming up with unique excuses. “In the last 11 months, he has taken 55 days off,” the senior officer said.

[With inputs from Iram Siddique]

