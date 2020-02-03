A Vicky Kaushal line from the Bhoot trailer is inspiring memes on social media

Vicky Kaushal’s line from Bhoot trailer has become a hit fodder for memes online. Vicky Kaushal’s line from Bhoot trailer has become a hit fodder for memes online.

The trailer of Dharma Productions’ first horror film Bhoot: The Haunted Ship released Monday and a line from the trailer is inspiring memes on social media. The film starring Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar sent chills down the spines of horror film buffs and many praised their performances in the trailer.

Written and directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh, the trailer of the film gives audience a sneak peek into a man’s mysterious encounters with what looks like the spirit of a woman. Aftre the release of the trailer, #BhootTrailer dominated trends on social media.

The trailer shows that the film revolves around Prithvi (Kaushal), a surveying officer who is assigned the task of looking into the grounding of the Sea Bird ship on the shores of Mumbai. But one particular line, in which Kaushal’s character says, “Yeh tumahara hallucination hai (this is your hallucination)” is inspiring plenty of memes on social media.

Here are some reactions to the trailer:

#BhootTrailer

After passing 12th Ab to Maze hi Maze hai.. Life: pic.twitter.com/N5Qcybh3zW — लौह पुरुष ⚡ (@Ironnnmannnn) February 3, 2020

When you go back to work on Monday after a long weekend #BhootTrailer pic.twitter.com/AqccqVKTY7 — Kartik Patadia (@KartikPatadia69) February 3, 2020

#BhootTrailer Friend: I will clear the UPSC exams in the very 13th attempt. Me: pic.twitter.com/DNfwJiRsZO — Prince Pandey🍁🦜 (@princepandey_) February 3, 2020

Finance minister : we’ll open 100 new airports.

Current economic situation : #BhootTrailer pic.twitter.com/070riBXR5A — Rishabh Kumar (@madrish04) February 3, 2020

#BhootTrailer

When you see your sister without makeup…. pic.twitter.com/ff5lb80hPw — Sahil Bhalerao ✨ (@Tera_saa) February 3, 2020

Me to my younger siblings at night –#BhootTrailer pic.twitter.com/KnozYEdf6x — Jatin Joshi (@JJoshiiiiiiiiii) February 3, 2020

When you run out of water in the toilet #BhootTrailer pic.twitter.com/CBhnhnvVsk — Actual Ankit (@goswamiankit696) February 3, 2020

Co-produced by Shashank Khaitan, the film is said to be the first installment of the Bhoot franchise and will release on February 21.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd