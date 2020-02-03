Follow Us:
Monday, February 03, 2020
Budget 2020

A Vicky Kaushal line from the Bhoot trailer is inspiring memes on social media

A particular line, in which Kaushal's character says, "Yeh tumahara hallucination hai (this is your hallucination)" is inspiring plenty of memes on social media.  

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: February 3, 2020 3:39:45 pm
bhoot trailer, bhoot vicky kaushal, bhoot the haunted ship, bhoot part one the haunted ship, vicky kaushal, bhumi pednekar, bhoot, karan johar, dharma goes black, dharma productions horror film, bhoot movie trailer, bhoot memes, bhoot trailer memes, bollywood memes, indian express Vicky Kaushal’s line from Bhoot trailer has become a hit fodder for memes online.

The trailer of Dharma Productions’ first horror film Bhoot: The Haunted Ship released Monday and a line from the trailer is inspiring memes on social media. The film starring Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar sent chills down the spines of horror film buffs and many praised their performances in the trailer.

Written and directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh, the trailer of the film gives audience a sneak peek into a man’s mysterious encounters with what looks like the spirit of a woman. Aftre the release of the trailer, #BhootTrailer dominated trends on social media.

The trailer shows that the film revolves around Prithvi (Kaushal), a surveying officer who is assigned the task of looking into the grounding of the Sea Bird ship on the shores of Mumbai. But one particular line, in which Kaushal’s character says, “Yeh tumahara hallucination hai (this is your hallucination)” is inspiring plenty of memes on social media.

Here are some reactions to the trailer:

Co-produced by Shashank Khaitan, the film is said to be the first installment of the Bhoot franchise and will release on February 21.

