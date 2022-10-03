scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 03, 2022

‘Best thing in internet right now’: Bhojpuri version of ‘Kesariya’ is a must-watch

Netizens have posted many videos that show how well the choreography of ‘Kesariya’ featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt matches with other songs as well.

Bhojpuri version of Kesariya, Brahmastra, Ranbir Kapooor, Alia Bhatt, Lollypop Lagelu, Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva, Bollywood, Instagram Reels, Dil Dooba, Hindi songs, viral, trending, Indian ExpressRanbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are picturised dancing enthusiastically on the streets of Varanasi in the song.

Ever since the teaser of the song ‘Kesariya’ from the film ‘Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva’ was released, it has set the internet on fire. It has been one of the most used songs on Instagram Reels. And now, after the film’s release, netizens have shared how the choreography of the song matches perfectly with other songs as well.

Also Read |Brahmastra song Kesariya gets fans’ love, but also trolling: ‘A piece of elaichi can ruin the entire biryani’

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are picturised dancing enthusiastically on the streets of Varanasi in the song and now someone has synced their dance steps to the Bhojpuri hit ‘Lollypop Lagelu’ by Pawan Singh and it looks perfect. The dance steps look in sync with the Bhojpuri song that came out in 2008.
“Kesariya would never be the same,” says a text insert on the video along with a laughing emoji.

Watch the video below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tokichiki 🐼🧿 (@pandeyniti)

“Best thing in internet right now,” commented an Instagram user. “This is going to live rent free in my mind,” said another. “This version is much better than real one,” wrote a third.
A similar video shows Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt dancing to the song ‘Dil Dooba’ from the 2004 film ‘Khakee’. The dance steps from ‘Kesariya’ match quite well with the lyrics of ‘Dil Dooba’.

“I find the original video odd but this matches quite well!” said a Reddit user.
While the song ‘Kesariya’ sung by Arijit Singh was very well received except for the ‘Love Storiyan’ bit that some people on social media, director Ayan Mukerji revealed a few days ago that the song was originally meant to be a dance version.

Mukerji shared the earlier “dancier groovier” version of the song on Instagram which wasn’t approved by Karan Johar and they shot the sequences again and turned it into a romantic one.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 03-10-2022 at 02:20:59 pm
Next Story

Bypoll in Telangana’s Munugode Assembly constituency on Nov 3, results on Nov 6

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 03: Latest News
Advertisement