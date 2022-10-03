‘Best thing in internet right now’: Bhojpuri version of ‘Kesariya’ is a must-watch

Ever since the teaser of the song ‘Kesariya’ from the film ‘Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva’ was released, it has set the internet on fire. It has been one of the most used songs on Instagram Reels. And now, after the film’s release, netizens have shared how the choreography of the song matches perfectly with other songs as well.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are picturised dancing enthusiastically on the streets of Varanasi in the song and now someone has synced their dance steps to the Bhojpuri hit ‘Lollypop Lagelu’ by Pawan Singh and it looks perfect. The dance steps look in sync with the Bhojpuri song that came out in 2008.

“Kesariya would never be the same,” says a text insert on the video along with a laughing emoji.

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tokichiki 🐼🧿 (@pandeyniti)

“Best thing in internet right now,” commented an Instagram user. “This is going to live rent free in my mind,” said another. “This version is much better than real one,” wrote a third.

A similar video shows Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt dancing to the song ‘Dil Dooba’ from the 2004 film ‘Khakee’. The dance steps from ‘Kesariya’ match quite well with the lyrics of ‘Dil Dooba’.

“I find the original video odd but this matches quite well!” said a Reddit user.

While the song ‘Kesariya’ sung by Arijit Singh was very well received except for the ‘Love Storiyan’ bit that some people on social media, director Ayan Mukerji revealed a few days ago that the song was originally meant to be a dance version.

Mukerji shared the earlier “dancier groovier” version of the song on Instagram which wasn’t approved by Karan Johar and they shot the sequences again and turned it into a romantic one.