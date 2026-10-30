Bhavitha Mandava, Muhammed Riswan among 25 global winners of Instagram Rings Awards

Instagram has released the names of 25 2026 Rings winners from around the world, including two Indians, to celebrate their creativity and risk-taking.
“We’re honored to unveil our 2026 Rings winners: 25 creators from around the world who inspire us. We look forward to celebrating their creative courage throughout the next year,” the Meta-owned company said in a post.
Bhavitha Mandava and Muhammed Riswan were named along with 23 other creators from around the world.
Introduced in October last year, the Instagram Rings Awards are an annual initiative that celebrates 25 creators from around the world for their unique contributions, creative vision, and originality, placing greater emphasis on impact than follower numbers.
Who is Bhavitha Mandava?
Born into a middle-class Telugu family in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, Mandava comes from a modest household. After studying architecture at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad, she moved to New York City to pursue a Master of Science in Integrated Design and Media from NYU.
Her entry into the fashion world was entirely unexpected. While waiting at a subway station, she caught the attention of a fashion scout, an accidental meeting that set her on an entirely new career path.
In a landmark moment for Indian fashion, she became the first Indian model to open a Chanel Métiers d’Art show, a coveted achievement in the modelling industry. Adding a poetic touch to the milestone, the show took place on a New York subway platform, bringing her journey full circle to the very setting where she was first discovered.
“Bhavitha Mandava was discovered on a subway platform by Matthieu Blazy in jeans and a tee, with no modeling experience before debuting as a Bottega Veneta exclusive. She became the first Indian model to open Chanel Métiers d’Art. Now a Chanel House Ambassador and British Vogue cover star, she posts from inside fashion with an outsider’s eye, pairing backstage glimpses with her design sensibility,” Instagram said.
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Who is Muhammed Riswan?
Riswan, a freestyle footballer from Kerala, won the award for his “gravity-defying skills and 600 million Reel views have taken him from local pitches to a global stage”.
“Blending his Malayalam roots with a distinctive freestyle style, he has built an international audience through Instagram, bringing the sport to landmarks and screens around the world,” according to Instagram.
“Without agents or traditional pathways, he has become one of India’s leading freestyle football ambassadors, seamlessly integrating global brand partnerships into his craft while staying true to the creativity and community at the heart of the game.”
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From Areekode in the state’s Malappuram district, Riswan has carved out a name for himself in freestyle football, attracting audiences worldwide with his unique skills and creative content. Football was a part of his life from an early age, and he initially aspired to make a career in the traditional game, even competing in district-level tournaments.
However, a serious arm fracture during his teenage years disrupted those plans. Determined to stay connected to football, he turned to freestyle, where he could showcase his abilities through intricate tricks, exceptional ball control and individual expression. Teaching himself through online tutorials, Riswan gradually honed his skills and developed a style that would eventually set him apart.
His rise to fame began in November 2023, when a video shot at Keralamkundu Waterfall in Malappuram unexpectedly captured the internet’s attention. In the now-famous clip, Riswan kicks a football toward the waterfall, creating the illusion that the ball vanishes into the rushing water.
Initially filmed as a fun experiment with friends, the footage became a massive social media hit, garnering hundreds of millions of views and introducing his freestyle talent to audiences worldwide.
The reel won the Guinness World Records for the most-viewed reel in January 2024. The reel has over 600 million views and is still counting.
In 2025, the Argentine football team invited Rizwan to watch Lionel Messi’s home game at Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires.
Other creators who won the award are Erling Haaland (Norwegian striker for Manchester City), Salehe Bembury (American footwear designer), Kareem Rahma (Egyptian-American comedian), Renell Medrano (multidisciplinary creative), Skylar Marshai (creative strategist), Szilveszter Makó (photographer), Jordan Firstman (writer, director and actor), Lyas (Paris-based fashion commentator), Sam Visser (SL Beauty’s global makeup artist), and Pooja Tripathi (comedian).
Under the Cover (UK-based literary community), Steven Gao (chef), MLMA (multimedia artist), Ngozi Esther Edeme (UK-based makeup artist), Vicky Montanari (Italian-Brazilian fashion creator), Latin Mafia (music group), Jasmine “JB” Badie (creative director and choreographer), Alexis Nikole Nelson (forager and educator), Damien Jalet (choreographer), Joyce Alane (singer), Juan Alvear (nail artist), Medet Shayakhmetov (film director), and Little Simz (North London rapper) were the others on the list.
Donatella Versace, ASAP Rocky, Emily Adams, FINNEAS, Chloe Zhao, Mikaela Shiffrin, OSGEMOS, Adam Mosseri, Charm La Donna, Eva Chen, Will Welch, Isamaya Ffrench, Vikas Khanna and Jack Edwards were among the panel of notable figures from creative fields including art, culture, sports, music, film and literature.