Bhavitha Mandava, Muhammed Riswan among 25 global winners of Instagram Rings Awards

Instagram has released the names of 25 2026 Rings winners from around the world, including two Indians, to celebrate their creativity and risk-taking.

“We’re honored to unveil our 2026 Rings winners: 25 creators from around the world who inspire us. We look forward to celebrating their creative courage throughout the next year,” the Meta-owned company said in a post.

Bhavitha Mandava and Muhammed Riswan were named along with 23 other creators from around the world.

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Introduced in October last year, the Instagram Rings Awards are an annual initiative that celebrates 25 creators from around the world for their unique contributions, creative vision, and originality, placing greater emphasis on impact than follower numbers.