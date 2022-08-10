scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 10, 2022

Watch: Bhasta Dam in Thane lights up in the national flag’s colours

The dam was lit up in the colour of the national flag as part of the Centre’s Har Ghar Triranga campaign to mark the 75th Independence Day.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
August 10, 2022 4:46:02 pm
Bhatsa Dam Thane tricolour, Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, Har Ghar Tiranga campaign Bhatsa Dam, India at 75 Bhatsa Dam illuminated, Indian ExpressThe Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs shared the visuals of the illuminated Bhasta Dam on its official Twitter account.

Ahead of Independence Day, the Bhasta Dam in Maharashtra’s Thane has been lit up in the colours of the national flag.

The dam was illuminated as part of the Centre’s Har Ghar Tiranga campaign that was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 22.

ALSO READ |Watch: Indian Coast Guard unfurls national flag underwater

The campaign aims to inspire citizens to display the Tricolour in their homes and businesses to mark the country’s 75th Independence Day.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs shared the visuals of the illuminated Bhasta Dam on its official Twitter account.

While tweeting the video that has been viewed over 3.8 lakh times, the ministry wrote, “Our love for the Nation is unmatchable and it’s beyond any boundaries. On this #75YearsofIndependence, similar emotion was seen at Bhasta Dam of Thane, Maharashtra which was magnificently illuminated with the Tricolor contributing towards #HarGharTiranga initiative. #IndiaAt75”.

Commenting on the video, a Twitter user wrote, “Beautiful video and Har Ghar Tiranga – truly beautiful effort where the whole nation is united. In this backdrop swacch bharat should be our promise to ourselves and our gift for next generation.”

However, not everyone was impressed with the lighted-up dam as they felt too much emphasis on aesthetics does not serve any purpose.

Echoing this sentiment a Twitter user wrote, “While a lot of people might criticise me, I find such things useless. Much more important to focus on economic, social and technological development. Too much celebration of anniversaries is a typical sign of non-achievers”.

First published on: 10-08-2022 at 04:46:02 pm

Langya, the new zoonotic virus that has infected 35 people in China
