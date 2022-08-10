Watch: Bhasta Dam in Thane lights up in the national flag’s colours

August 10, 2022 4:46:02 pm
Ahead of Independence Day, the Bhasta Dam in Maharashtra’s Thane has been lit up in the colours of the national flag.
The dam was illuminated as part of the Centre’s Har Ghar Tiranga campaign that was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 22.
The campaign aims to inspire citizens to display the Tricolour in their homes and businesses to mark the country’s 75th Independence Day.
The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs shared the visuals of the illuminated Bhasta Dam on its official Twitter account.
Our love for the Nation is unmatchable and it’s beyond any boundaries. On this #75YearsofIndependence, similar emotion was seen at Bhasta Dam of Thane, Maharashtra which was magnificently illuminated with the Tricolor contributing towards #HarGharTiranga initiative.#IndiaAt75 pic.twitter.com/2Z9NFaJ765
— Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (@MoHUA_India) August 9, 2022
Ahwww😍😍 Amazing🇮🇳
— ChittiPapa (@premajaanu) August 10, 2022
Wow Beautiful ✨
— Ganpat Choudhary🇮🇳 (@Ganpat111Singh) August 10, 2022
— जयेश – jayesh (@Jayesh_dt) August 10, 2022
Every Indian has to thank @INCIndia for building such a beautiful and useful Dam… Today we are witnessing such a visual just bcoz… then it was built in the interest of the nation in #REALITY but not on visualisation (Social Media)
— Samuel Karthik Gowripaga (@misamuelkarthik) August 10, 2022
Beautiful video and Har Ghar Tiranga – truly beautiful effort where the whole nation is united . In this backdrop swacch bharat should be our promise to ourselves and our gift for next generation.
— Monica K Dhawan (@monicakdhawan) August 10, 2022
While a lot of people might criticise me, I find such things useless. Much more important to focus on economic, social and technological development. Too much celebration of anniversaries is a typical sign of non-achievers https://t.co/pjxgyajpnc
— Parag Kumar (@Parag_2) August 10, 2022
While tweeting the video that has been viewed over 3.8 lakh times, the ministry wrote, “Our love for the Nation is unmatchable and it’s beyond any boundaries. On this #75YearsofIndependence, similar emotion was seen at Bhasta Dam of Thane, Maharashtra which was magnificently illuminated with the Tricolor contributing towards #HarGharTiranga initiative. #IndiaAt75”.
Commenting on the video, a Twitter user wrote, “Beautiful video and Har Ghar Tiranga – truly beautiful effort where the whole nation is united. In this backdrop swacch bharat should be our promise to ourselves and our gift for next generation.”
However, not everyone was impressed with the lighted-up dam as they felt too much emphasis on aesthetics does not serve any purpose.
Echoing this sentiment a Twitter user wrote, “While a lot of people might criticise me, I find such things useless. Much more important to focus on economic, social and technological development. Too much celebration of anniversaries is a typical sign of non-achievers”.
