Saturday, Sep 10, 2022

BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover slammed for equating salaried folk with daily wagers

Ashneer Grover was replying to a tweet by EaseMyTrip co-founder Prashant Pitti about a prospective employee who rejected a job offer.

BharatPe, Ashneer Grover, daily wagers, salaried folk, salary, EaseMyTrip, Prashant Pitti, Twitter, slammed, Twitterati, viral, trendingBharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover was slammed for a remark on a Twitter post by EaseMyTrip co-founder Prashant Pitti.

BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover, who gained fame after being a judge on the reality show Shark Tank India, has found himself in the middle of a controversy for a comment on Twitter. Replying to a viral Twitter post by the co-founder of EaseMyTrip regarding a prospective employee, Grover equated salaried folk with daily wagers, which didn’t go down well with many netizens.

Prashant Pitti, co-founder of EaseMyTrip, an online travel company, in a Twitter post lamented that an employee, who was given an offer letter, informed about his decision of not joining his company on the last date.

“This is hugely prevelant & ends up wasting so much time & resource. Once a candidate accepts offer-letter, companies wait for months & rejects all other potential candidates. But candidate decides on very last day, that they won’t be joining,” he wrote in the tweet alongside a screenshot of a WhatsApp conversation with the respective person.

Replying to his tweet, Grover wrote, “Prashant – In India there is no value of contract – neither would you go after someone nor would they as legal system is broken and expensive. So in India it’s – ek haath le doosre haath de. Best to tone down your expectation that you employ daily wagers in guise of salaried folk.”

Grover’s comment didn’t go down well with many Twitter users who criticised his remark. “How do you manage to stoop so low? “Daily Wagers” that’s how you treat your employees. No wonder you were thrown out of the board of the company you co-created,” commented a Twitter user.

“This mindset of typical low class business people who feel everyone working for them are daily wage workers instead of professionals with skills eat nothing but scamming others. That’s why ash has been kicked out of bharatpe. Now he is the one berozgaar labour with frustration,” said another.

“Problem is mentality of people like ashneer. Treat them like a daily wagers and they will act and give results like a daily wagers do. Firing employees in bulk no problem coz entrepreneurs have to maintain profit margin. Employee rejecting companies offer is “no value of contract,” wrote a third.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 10-09-2022 at 03:13:43 pm
