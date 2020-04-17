Bharatanatyam dancer’s performance on domestic violence during lockdowns is a social media hit

Several people appreciated Rangarajan for her creativity and grace. Several people appreciated Rangarajan for her creativity and grace.

A Bharatnatyam dancer’s portrayal about the domestic violence women may be facing due to lockdowns across the globe is being widely shared on social media.

The issue of domestic violence, which was flagged by the United Nations as well, has become a topic of discussion as entire societies are put under lockdown to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Sharing her dance video on Facebook, Janaki Rangarajan wrote,” Stay home, stay safe” but what if staying home is life-threatening? This video is dedicated to ALL those affected by Domestic abuse/Intimate partner violence- physical, psychological, emotional and sexual…”

Describing those indulging in violence as demons, the video showed how a woman is abused and suppressed while at home.

Watch the dance performance here:

Many on social media praised Rangarajan for her creativity and grace.

In India, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has also raised concerns about the increase in the number of cases of domestic violence and abuse during the lockdown.

As this Indian Express editorial pointed out, “the home and the lakshman rekha drawn around it stymies the choices, freedoms and rights of several women, for whom the world outside could be an ally and an opportunity.”

“As this lockdown shuts down that vital breathing space, the government cannot stay gender-blind in their emergency response. Much like they have scrambled, if belatedly, to respond to the needs of migrant workers, a gender-sensitive response needs to be thought through, pooling in the resources of community health workers and activists, to reach out to women caught in potentially violent situations. Shelters and helplines for women must be up and running,” the editorial said.

