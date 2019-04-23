Katrina Kaif’s line from Bharat trailer inspires meme-makers

Toggle Menu
While Khan's character is in practically every frame of the trailer, meme-makers on Twitter seem to be fixated on a line delivered by Kaif.

Katrina Kaif’s dialogue from Bharat trailer has garnered a lot of attention online.

After teasing fans with not one but five movie posters for his upcoming film, the trailer of Salman Khan-starrer Bharat released on Monday. The film starring Khan with Katrina Kaif is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, and is the official remake of the hit Korean classic ‘Ode to My Father’. The film’s storyline will see Khan in several avatars he’s never been seen before in and the trailer is also inspiring memes.

The trailer promises an entertaining tale of a colourful life led by Salman Khan’s character Bharat, and his romance with ‘Madam Sir’ played by Katrina Kaif.

The protagonist says that his journey began at the same time that the nation got its independence, and his father (played by Jackie Shroff) named him after the country.

And while Khan’s character is in practically every frame of the trailer, meme-makers on Twitter seem to be fixated on a line delivered by Kaif. “Itni bhaari gyaan ki zaurat nahi hai (You don’t need to give so much information),” she says when the character of Bharat applies for a job. The line struck a chord with Twitterati who turned it into a meme. Here are some hilarious versions of it:

Bharat features Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover and Jackie Shroff, among others, in pivotal roles. The movie is slated to release on June 5.

