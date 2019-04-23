Katrina Kaif’s line from Bharat trailer inspires meme-makers

After teasing fans with not one but five movie posters for his upcoming film, the trailer of Salman Khan-starrer Bharat released on Monday. The film starring Khan with Katrina Kaif is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, and is the official remake of the hit Korean classic ‘Ode to My Father’. The film’s storyline will see Khan in several avatars he’s never been seen before in and the trailer is also inspiring memes.

Advertising

The trailer promises an entertaining tale of a colourful life led by Salman Khan’s character Bharat, and his romance with ‘Madam Sir’ played by Katrina Kaif.

The protagonist says that his journey began at the same time that the nation got its independence, and his father (played by Jackie Shroff) named him after the country.

And while Khan’s character is in practically every frame of the trailer, meme-makers on Twitter seem to be fixated on a line delivered by Kaif. “Itni bhaari gyaan ki zaurat nahi hai (You don’t need to give so much information),” she says when the character of Bharat applies for a job. The line struck a chord with Twitterati who turned it into a meme. Here are some hilarious versions of it:

#BharatTrailer Advertising Food blogger Friend: I ate crispy fried bread with a dollop of butter and mashed potato curry with mint Me : What’s that? Friend : Pav Bhaji Me : pic.twitter.com/yit3wCXw0M — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 22, 2019

When a website asks you to read Terms and Conditions. #BharatTrailer pic.twitter.com/CYlh1Xidjn — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) April 22, 2019

When you are typing to search for Udaipur’s best restaurants but google starts showing facts, info and history on Udaipur city pic.twitter.com/YLqOsQ3Yzs — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) April 22, 2019

When someone starts talking statistics and facts on social media. #BharatTrailer pic.twitter.com/T9pASbmx3n — Angoor Stark 🍇🇮🇳 (@ladywithflaws) April 22, 2019

Mom : beta mobile ke bahar v ek duniya hai Me : usi duniya ka gyaan mobile ke through le raha hun mom. Mom: pic.twitter.com/uHT9RNMUbm — Wes kuruNi (@wes_kuruni) April 22, 2019

#BharatTrailer

Aakash Chopra: “Aur yeh Gend Gai hawai yatra pe bina ticket ke..” Other Commentators: pic.twitter.com/7i1aOI9dlt — Jaimin Morbia (@jaimeme_morbia) April 22, 2019

When your teachers name is Kiran#BharatTrailer pic.twitter.com/uLY9JLpBIM — DJ 🎧 LM #LPPL (@djaywalebabu) April 22, 2019

Bharat features Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover and Jackie Shroff, among others, in pivotal roles. The movie is slated to release on June 5.