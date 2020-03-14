‘Kithon aaya Corona…maiya ji’: Bhajan singer Narendra Chanchal’s song on COVID-19 has netizens hooked

The song was sang before a live audience at a jagrata in New Delhi recently. The song was sang before a live audience at a jagrata in New Delhi recently.

As the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India rose to 83, many are practicing social distancing to curtail the spread. Some are also singing bhajans for the almighty to fight the novel coronavirus. After a group of Rajasthani women went viral for singing a song asking the virus to leave India, legendary bhajan singer Narendra Chanchal too has joined the bandwagon, and the video is going viral.

The 9-minute-long bhajan starts with talking about swine flu, dengue, chikungunya and finally arrives at the recent outbreak with the main theme, “Kithon Aaya Corona….maiya ji…kitho aaya corona.” It even talks about how the pandemic started in China as it says, “Chin (China) ne saada chain hai khoya, sab kuch kha gaye — jinda moya, hun saanu pa gaya dhona.”

The song also talks about washing hands, using hand santizers and using masks as well. Ending the song on an optimistic note, the singer urges people not to panic, while reassuring his listeners that God will protect everyone.

The video has left netizens in splits online but many agreed that the tune is catchy and they seem to have been enjoying it too much.

The bhajan was sung at a function in New Delhi called, “Holi ke rang Maa Jhandewwali ke sang”. Although it took place last weekend, the video took social media by storm since Friday evening.

