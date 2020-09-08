Why Ananya Pandey-Ishaan Khattar’s song ‘Beyonce Sharma Jayegi’ has triggered outrage among netizens

Directed by Maqbool Khan, Khaali Peeli will be the first collaboration of Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday.

Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday’s latest dance number “Beyonce Sharma Jayegi” from their upcoming movie Khaali Peeli seems to have left netizens disappointed, with many criticising the lyrics for being racist. The song, which released on September 6, features the two actors grooving to the peppy music composed by Vishal-Shekhar.

However, it is the lyrics — Chamkeeli lachkeeli tu jo kamar yeh hilayegi, tujhe dekh ke goriya Beyonce sharma jayegi (which translates to “after looking at you fair woman, Beyonce will feel shy”) that triggered an outrage among netizens, with many calling out the song for its racist implications.

Watch the full song here:

Several netizens chastised Bollywood for being regressive, with some of them also apologising to pop icon Beyonce. The track has already received more than 150,000 “dislikes”. The “likes” on the video, however, are only 32,000.

“How can you think of making such a song in the recent time!?” tweeted a user while another commented, “I mean seriously kya ho gaya hai creativity ko.”. Some also tweeted memes to show how Beyonce would react to the song.

Sorry, queen #Beyonce for the atrocity that is #BeyonceSharmaJaayegi

Definitely what i unexpected to be trending on twitter at 12 AM 🤦🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/KTm2DkoaSg — Pallavi Yempada (@pallavi_yempada) September 7, 2020

beyoncé honey , we are so sorry 🥴 pic.twitter.com/abS5MShFth — aakshi (@kiaraastan) September 7, 2020

#BeyonceSharmaJaayegi How can you think of making such a song in the recent time!?

Secondly, when we all know how cinema affects the mentality of masses here, how can you think of taking it easy because it’s just a song!?

No, it’s not just a song, it’s glorifying a wrong idea — Sakshi kaithwas (@kaithwas_sakshi) September 8, 2020

I mean seriously kya ho gaya hai creativity ko #BeyonceSharmaJaayegi — Jyoti Chauhan (@aatheena) September 8, 2020

Dear Beyonce,

We are sorry for this. pic.twitter.com/MGZQDoaaiC — Bunny (@Bunny_I_) September 7, 2020

Directed by Maqbool Khan, Khaali Peeli will be the first collaboration of Khatter and Panday. While the movie was expected to release in June this year, due to the pandemic it will be released exclusively on Zee Plex on October 2.

