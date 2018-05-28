‘Beti bachao roti banwao’: Regressive campaign gets massively criticised on Twitter

This campagn that urges people to save women so that they can make ‘roti’ has raised the ire of people on social media. (Source: @Perestroika/Twitter) This campagn that urges people to save women so that they can make ‘roti’ has raised the ire of people on social media. (Source: @Perestroika/Twitter)

Almost all us are aware of beti bachao, beti padhao, a campaign initiated by the Government of India that intends to raise awareness about the welfare of women. While the campaign has been appreciated much, a new wall graffiti can be seen that is going viral on social media owing to its regressive content. Several people on social media are putting up photos of the wall graffiti and criticising it. In its bid to protect girls, the message reads, “Kaise khaoge unke haath ki rotiya, jab paida hone nahi doge betiyan.”

This has attracted the ire of people on social media. Many have condemned it without mincing words. While one wrote, Beti bachao, Kaam pe lagao, Roti sekao. Make your own rotis, fool,” another wrote, “Which primitive minded idiot made this? Beti is not a roti maker! Paint it on your face.”

One wrote, “We need purification of thoughts in terms of beti and roti as well. Such rubbish murals for beti bachao and roti banwao,” while another added, ”Beti bachao beti badhao” this seems to be getting converted into “Beti bachao Roti sikvao” why we people think too much? It’s humorous that after a lot of struggle and sacrifices ‘people’ remained there from where they began. Akhir kab tak ?”

Beti bachao, Kaam pe lagao, Roti sekao.

Make your own rotis, fool. pic.twitter.com/TVZNuBUhqq — Karuna Nundy (@karunanundy) May 27, 2018

Which primitive minded idiot made this? Beti is not a roti maker! Paint it on your face 😡@Shehla_Rashid @MachoMaestro @banojyotsna @poojashukla04 @ pic.twitter.com/cW4VtpREly — Aga thariq Aliyar (@AgaThariq) May 28, 2018

We need purification of thoughts in terms of beti and roti as well. Such rubbish murals for beti bachao and roti banwao. https://t.co/ZWvjITjYcg — namesake (@neyharao) May 27, 2018

Which bright-eyed person rhymed ‘roti’ with ‘beti’ and logic went to rest in peace?

🙄#BetiBachao pic.twitter.com/U77Oe9ekSX — Priyadarshika Das (@perestroyka) May 27, 2018

”Beti bachao beti badhao ” this seems to be getting converted into “Beti bachao Roti sikvao” why we people think too much? It’s humorous that after a lot of struggle and sacrifices ‘people’ remained there from where they began. Akhir kab tak ?#krantikali pic.twitter.com/227PgiAK6m — KrantiKālī (@KrantiKali) May 27, 2018

What if beti refuses to make roti? https://t.co/HWl36LUSPg — Nandini (@Nandini1720) May 27, 2018

Female infanticide is one of the most rampant problems in India and there is an urgent need to raise awareness of the same and protect girls. However, such a campaign or a message is not only regressive but also does a great disservice to feminism.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd