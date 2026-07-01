‘Best food in Rajasthan, best people in Kerala’: German traveller’s ranking sparks debate

Christian Betzmann, who regularly shares his travels across India on Instagram, recently posted a carousel reflecting on his journeys through more than 20 Indian states.

A German traveller’s personal roundup of his favourite experiences across India has sparked an animated discussion online, with people both agreeing with his choices and passionately defending their own states.

Christian Betzmann, who regularly shares his travels across India on Instagram, recently posted a carousel reflecting on his journeys through more than 20 Indian states. Instead of ranking the states overall, he picked standout destinations for different categories based entirely on his own experiences. Sharing the post, Betzmann wrote, “Here is my honest rating! There’s sooo many places I could mention all over again though.”

His selections covered everything from food and nature to adventure, architecture and hospitality.