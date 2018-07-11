Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 11, 2018
Know the young stalwarts revolutionizing the Indian realty sector

‘Yamaraja’ helps Bengaluru traffic police in safe drive campaign; Twitterati laud the decision

Theatre artiste Veeresh, who performs Hindu mythology-based dramas, was selected for the job of stopping motorists and reminding them to follow the traffic rules.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 11, 2018 4:34:19 pm
Traffic Police yamaraj, Bengaluru yamaraj, yamaraj reminds people of traffic rules, The use of character ‘Yama’ is to send across the message that if people fail to follow the traffic rules, then ‘Yama’ will come to your homes. (Source: ANI/Twitter)
Traffic police in Bengaluru came up with an innovative idea to spread awareness about traffic rules in the city. A man dressed as ‘Yamaraja’ was seen on the roads of Town Hall in Bengaluru warning motorists who were not following traffic rules on July 10. In an attempt to spread awareness about the dangers of not wearing a helmet, reckless driving and other violations, the Halasuru (Ulsoor) Gate traffic police decided to make ‘Yamaraja’, the God of death, their brand ambassador.

Observing the month of July as a road safety month, the Deputy Commissioner of traffic police Anupam Agrawal told PTI that various programmes such as lectures in schools and colleges and street-plays will also be conducted as part of the observance. Moreover, the use of character ‘Yama’ is to send across the message that if people fail to follow the traffic rules, then ‘Yama’ will come to your homes.

Theatre artiste Veeresh, who performs Hindu mythology-based dramas, was selected for the job of stopping motorists and reminding them to follow the traffic rules. In some cases, he also sat on the pillion to reinforce the idea of ‘Yamaraj’. Pictures of the same were also posted on social media, with many appreciating as well as joking about the move. Check some of the reactions here:

What do you think about this move? Tell us in the comments section below.

