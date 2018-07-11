‘Yamaraja’ helps Bengaluru traffic police in safe drive campaign; Twitterati laud the decision

The use of character ‘Yama’ is to send across the message that if people fail to follow the traffic rules, then ‘Yama’ will come to your homes. (Source: ANI/Twitter) The use of character ‘Yama’ is to send across the message that if people fail to follow the traffic rules, then ‘Yama’ will come to your homes. (Source: ANI/Twitter)

Traffic police in Bengaluru came up with an innovative idea to spread awareness about traffic rules in the city. A man dressed as ‘Yamaraja’ was seen on the roads of Town Hall in Bengaluru warning motorists who were not following traffic rules on July 10. In an attempt to spread awareness about the dangers of not wearing a helmet, reckless driving and other violations, the Halasuru (Ulsoor) Gate traffic police decided to make ‘Yamaraja’, the God of death, their brand ambassador.

Observing the month of July as a road safety month, the Deputy Commissioner of traffic police Anupam Agrawal told PTI that various programmes such as lectures in schools and colleges and street-plays will also be conducted as part of the observance. Moreover, the use of character ‘Yama’ is to send across the message that if people fail to follow the traffic rules, then ‘Yama’ will come to your homes.

Bengaluru: Man dressed as Lord Yamraj(god of death) intercepted bikers without helmets as part of Traffic Police’s campaign to spread road safety awareness in the city. (10.7.18) pic.twitter.com/3swQipLIH5 — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2018

Theatre artiste Veeresh, who performs Hindu mythology-based dramas, was selected for the job of stopping motorists and reminding them to follow the traffic rules. In some cases, he also sat on the pillion to reinforce the idea of ‘Yamaraj’. Pictures of the same were also posted on social media, with many appreciating as well as joking about the move. Check some of the reactions here:

No Helmet??

Be my “HELLMATE” : Yamaraj — Shubhu (@ShubhuBharadwaj) July 11, 2018

Loved the boots of Yamaraj.. Awesome — Rishab Lunia (@rishab_lunia) July 11, 2018

An artist dressed as “Yamaraj” runs behind a motorist riding without a helmet. An awareness with creativity by@HalasurGatetrf 👏 good work … pic.twitter.com/OzNX4Fw98f — Tweetera🐦 (@DoctorrSays) July 10, 2018

“Has this Yamaraj power to challan erring vehicle drivers?”… by any chance? — Prakash W. Kamat (@PrakashWKamat) July 11, 2018

