‘Tera banda ameer hai’: Bengaluru woman’s new iPhone sparks debate on women’s financial independence

A woman from Bengaluru recently sparked a wider conversation online after sharing how her financial independence was casually dismissed by a friend.

Anu, who posted about the episode on X, recalled how the moment unfolded soon after she bought her first iPhone while she was in a relationship. Meeting a friend a couple of days later, she was surprised by his immediate reaction. “Sahi hai bhai, bande ne phone dila diya” (Good for you, your man bought you a phone), he remarked.

The assumption caught her off guard. Wondering why he believed it was a gift, she questioned him directly. His response, she said, was unsettling: “Tera banda ameer hai, it’s pretty obvious why you chose him.”