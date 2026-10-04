Ex-IT employee turns Bengaluru auto driver, says she now earns more

A chance conversation during an auto ride in Bengaluru caught the Internet’s attention after a passenger discovered that the woman driving the Rapido auto had previously worked in the IT sector.
Digital content creator Tanvi later shared the interaction on Instagram, where the woman spoke about her career change, family circumstances, and the reasons behind her decision to leave IT and become an auto driver.
The woman revealed that her father had recently passed away while she was working night shifts in the IT sector. With her work schedule making it difficult to spend time with her mother, she eventually decided to leave her job and take up driving an auto with Rapido.
The decision was not initially supported by her family. However, she chose to pursue the career change, saying that driving an auto was not a bad profession. She also claimed that she now earns more from driving than she did in her previous IT job.
Her educational and professional background often comes as a surprise to passengers. Recalling some of their reactions, she said people have asked her questions such as, “You speak good English and still drive an auto?”
The interaction also highlighted the social perceptions attached to different professions and the assumptions people can make based on someone’s occupation.
Sharing the video, Tanvi began her post with the phrase, “But what will people say?” She praised the woman for choosing independence and making a career decision on her own terms.
“She chose not to care. She chose freedom. She chose independence. She chose to take charge of her own life,” Tanvi wrote.
She also pointed out that the woman is a single daughter working in what she described as a male-dominated field. Tanvi described her as “a Bangalore girl who decided that her life doesn’t need society’s permission.”
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The video has since gained traction, resonating with several social media users. “Very inspiring! Thanks for sharing. But Corporates need to hang their head in shame that one of their resources feels it is better to drive an auto than continue,” a user wrote.
“Job in an IT company doesn’t mean it is an IT job, she must have worked in the non technical side, no software IT human chooses a career as driver over 6 digit salary,” another user commented. “People going back to basic lifestyle where peace is more important than lifestyle,” a third user reacted.