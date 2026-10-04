Ex-IT employee turns Bengaluru auto driver, says she now earns more

Her educational and professional background often comes as a surprise to passengers (Representational image/Gemini AI)

A chance conversation during an auto ride in Bengaluru caught the Internet’s attention after a passenger discovered that the woman driving the Rapido auto had previously worked in the IT sector.

Digital content creator Tanvi later shared the interaction on Instagram, where the woman spoke about her career change, family circumstances, and the reasons behind her decision to leave IT and become an auto driver.

The woman revealed that her father had recently passed away while she was working night shifts in the IT sector. With her work schedule making it difficult to spend time with her mother, she eventually decided to leave her job and take up driving an auto with Rapido.