Bengaluru woman calls out landlords over ‘sky-high’ rents: ‘Not everyone earns in lakhs’

She pointed out that although inflation has affected everyone, the steady increase in rents and security deposits is placing a heavy burden on tenants.

A Bengaluru woman has triggered a conversation online about the city’s soaring rental costs, arguing that many landlords wrongly assume every tenant is part of the IT industry and earns a hefty salary.

The woman, who posts on Instagram under the handle @Namma_rants, shared a video describing the challenges faced by people from non-IT professions when searching for reasonably priced accommodation in Bengaluru.

In the video, she said, “Owners in Bangalore really need to understand that everybody… whoever comes here to Bangalore… not everyone works in IT, and not everyone is earning lakhs of rupees. This is the reality, that whoever comes here, everyone’s work is different, everyone’s payment is different. So, the rent that you are fixing, keep this in mind and consider that not everyone is earning lakhs.”