Bengaluru woman calls out landlords over ‘sky-high’ rents: ‘Not everyone earns in lakhs’

A Bengaluru woman has triggered a conversation online about the city’s soaring rental costs, arguing that many landlords wrongly assume every tenant is part of the IT industry and earns a hefty salary.
The woman, who posts on Instagram under the handle @Namma_rants, shared a video describing the challenges faced by people from non-IT professions when searching for reasonably priced accommodation in Bengaluru.
In the video, she said, “Owners in Bangalore really need to understand that everybody… whoever comes here to Bangalore… not everyone works in IT, and not everyone is earning lakhs of rupees. This is the reality, that whoever comes here, everyone’s work is different, everyone’s payment is different. So, the rent that you are fixing, keep this in mind and consider that not everyone is earning lakhs.”
She pointed out that although inflation has affected everyone, the steady increase in rents and security deposits is placing a heavy burden on tenants.
“I mean, I understand that inflation has risen, everything has risen, but here, the way the rent keeps increasing, and the way the deposit keeps increasing… it is not easy to survive here. I mean, a lot of people are facing this exact problem—that survival is becoming very difficult here. What will we earn, what will we eat, and what will we save?” she said.
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The woman also addressed a common response often directed at migrants struggling with the city’s cost of living.
“Now, again, people here will say, ‘But Didi, who called you here? Go back.’ We have come for work, right? Everyone steps out of the house to earn. That doesn’t mean that, ‘Brother, because the rent is high here, I should go and sit back at home’,” she added.
Explaining what prompted her to speak out, she revealed that a landlord dismissed her attempt to negotiate rent by assuming she worked in IT and earned in lakhs. The experience, she said, made her realise how deeply this perception influences rental expectations in the city. She questioned where people from other professions are supposed to find affordable housing when many property owners base rents on the earning potential of a specific segment of tenants.
The video resonated with many social media users. One user wrote, “This is correct , indian cities real estate is over hyped… Too hyped.” Another user commented, “I understand what you are saying I am also not in IT and live with my parents my question for you is if you were the flat owner what you would have done.”
A third person added, “Accept the system or leave that’s the today’s reality. You cannot voice it out. You are not allowed to share the real concerns.”
A fourth individual added, “Agree real estate in major cities are over hyped and just bcoz few people can afford.. It has become a trend… No control! Most of the money goes there.”
Disclaimer: While this article highlights a real and relatable social media discussion regarding rental costs and urban survival, it reflects individual experiences and viral perspectives rather than professional real estate or financial advice. Readers navigating the housing market should independently verify rental rates, legal protections, and budget planning based on their unique financial situations and professional consultation.