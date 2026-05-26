‘It is better to drive an auto than wash utensils’: Bengaluru woman auto driver’s take on work and freedom wins internet

The video has now crossed 3 million views, with social media users praising the driver’s confidence and outlook towards work and independence. (AI generated image)

An Amazon employee from Bengaluru recently shared a touching interaction with a woman auto-rickshaw driver, and the story is now winning hearts online for its honest take on freedom and self-reliance.

In a video posted on Instagram, Shreyashi Sinha captured a candid conversation with the driver during a routine ride that quickly turned memorable. According to Sinha, the woman had arrived to pick her up but was struggling with her phone, so she requested help with directions. As they spoke along the way, Sinha asked her why she chose to drive an auto.

The woman’s response was simple yet deeply empowering. Recalling the moment, Sinha wrote, “Today, a lady auto driver came to pick me up. She was facing some issue with her phone, so she asked me to guide her with the directions. While casually talking to her, I asked what made her choose driving an auto. She smiled and said, ‘Bartan majne se toh accha hai auto chalana (It is better to drive an auto than wash utensils), kyuki mujhe ghumna bhi pasand hai (because I also like travelling) aur yahan time ka bhi koi restriction nahi hai (and here there are no restrictions on time) jitna marzi, jab marzi auto chala sakti hu aur kahin bhi ja sakti hu (I can drive whenever I want, for as long as I want, and go anywhere). I genuinely admire women who chooses work that gives her independence, and freedom.’”