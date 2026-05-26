‘It is better to drive an auto than wash utensils’: Bengaluru woman auto driver’s take on work and freedom wins internet

An Amazon employee from Bengaluru recently shared a touching interaction with a woman auto-rickshaw driver, and the story is now winning hearts online for its honest take on freedom and self-reliance.
In a video posted on Instagram, Shreyashi Sinha captured a candid conversation with the driver during a routine ride that quickly turned memorable. According to Sinha, the woman had arrived to pick her up but was struggling with her phone, so she requested help with directions. As they spoke along the way, Sinha asked her why she chose to drive an auto.
The woman’s response was simple yet deeply empowering. Recalling the moment, Sinha wrote, “Today, a lady auto driver came to pick me up. She was facing some issue with her phone, so she asked me to guide her with the directions. While casually talking to her, I asked what made her choose driving an auto. She smiled and said, ‘Bartan majne se toh accha hai auto chalana (It is better to drive an auto than wash utensils), kyuki mujhe ghumna bhi pasand hai (because I also like travelling) aur yahan time ka bhi koi restriction nahi hai (and here there are no restrictions on time) jitna marzi, jab marzi auto chala sakti hu aur kahin bhi ja sakti hu (I can drive whenever I want, for as long as I want, and go anywhere). I genuinely admire women who chooses work that gives her independence, and freedom.’”
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The video has now crossed 3 million views, with social media users praising the driver’s confidence and outlook towards work and independence.
Many people in the comments section described her as inspiring. One user wrote, “One of the sweetest things i saw on the internet today.” Another commented, “Not independence and freedom she is doing what she likes.”
Some also spoke about feeling reassured seeing women behind the wheel. “1 week ago I also saw a women driving an auto. Don’t be offended but it feels so safe and secure when you see a woman driver,” a user shared.
Another person pointed out that the driver was not disrespecting any profession but simply talking about what suited her life better. “I think we should start appreciating people and we should think positive. Zruri toh nahi h agar unhone kaha k, ‘bartan manjne se acha kaha’ toh unhone kisi kaam ko chota kaha ho (It’s not necessary that by saying driving an auto is better than washing utensils, she meant to insult any work). Unhone buss woh kaam choose kiya jo kaam unhein freedom de (She simply chose the kind of work that gives her freedom).”