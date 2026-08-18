‘Annihilated my health’: Startup professional’s Delhi‑NCR vs Bengaluru comparison

A startup professional’s comparison of Bengaluru and Delhi-NCR’s technology ecosystems has caught the internet’s attention. In the post, she highlighted both the advantages of Bengaluru’s concentrated talent pool and the city’s persistent infrastructure challenges.
Abhilasha Purwar, who recently spent two weeks in Bengaluru, said the experience left her impressed by the depth of talent in the city but exhausted by its traffic and daily commute.
“2 weeks in Bangalore have annihilated my health. Every single event, every single conversation, was miles ahead of what I have in Delhi/ Ggn,” she wrote.
In a post on X, Purwar said she noticed a marked difference in the industry knowledge, business understanding, and execution experience of professionals she met in Bengaluru. Founders, product managers, software engineers and growth professionals, she said, appeared to be significantly ahead of many of their counterparts in Delhi-NCR.
“Bangalore talent density is insane,” she added.
But, she said, travelling between Bengaluru’s prominent startup hubs, including Koramangala and HSR Layout, could be exhausting even when the distance is relatively short. The daily commute, she said, took a toll on her health and made otherwise simple plans considerably more difficult.
“Not one day I was in peak traffic. Yet for Delhi girl who is doing 10 km in 14 mins right now, even at 9:30 pm in Bangalore every evening 5-7 kms took me 40-46 mins. In non peak hours also, BLR movement is slow and uncomfortable because there is no “main” road,” she wrote.
See the post here:
2 weeks in Bangalore have annihilated my health. Every single event, every single conversation, was miles ahead of what I have in Delhi/ Ggn.
The product, tech, growth, marketing, revenue, business development understanding / lingo/ experience/ knowledge of every founder/…
— Abhilasha Purwar (@AbhilashaPurwar) August 17, 2026
The post has since gained momentum, with several social media users sharing their take on the Bengaluru vs Delhi discussion. “We survive by building our entire lives around traffic. I literally shower in the gym and eat breakfast in the office so i avoid peak traffic,” a user wrote.
“The Bangalore paradox: the density of talent is genuinely insane, so everyone optimises for proximity to everyone else and collectively creates a city where a 20-min commute can cost you half a day of energy. Bangalore rewards density, but punishes movement,” another user commented. “To be honest we have just adjusted our lives around traffic. There’s no way out so adaptation is the only way!” a third user chimed in.