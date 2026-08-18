‘Annihilated my health’: Startup professional’s Delhi‑NCR vs Bengaluru comparison

The daily commute, she said, took a toll on her health and made otherwise simple plans considerably more difficult (Image generated using AI)

A startup professional’s comparison of Bengaluru and Delhi-NCR’s technology ecosystems has caught the internet’s attention. In the post, she highlighted both the advantages of Bengaluru’s concentrated talent pool and the city’s persistent infrastructure challenges.

Abhilasha Purwar, who recently spent two weeks in Bengaluru, said the experience left her impressed by the depth of talent in the city but exhausted by its traffic and daily commute.

“2 weeks in Bangalore have annihilated my health. Every single event, every single conversation, was miles ahead of what I have in Delhi/ Ggn,” she wrote.

‘Banglore talent density is insane’

In a post on X, Purwar said she noticed a marked difference in the industry knowledge, business understanding, and execution experience of professionals she met in Bengaluru. Founders, product managers, software engineers and growth professionals, she said, appeared to be significantly ahead of many of their counterparts in Delhi-NCR.