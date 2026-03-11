Bengaluru Uber driver returns passenger’s wallet without being asked; Sridhar Vembu reacts: ‘India is a high trust society’

An Uber driver in Bengaluru is earning widespread online praise after going the extra mile to return a passenger’s wallet that had been accidentally left in his car. The incident was shared on social media by market investor Harsh Gupta Madhusudan, who said the driver’s honesty was a refreshing reminder that kindness still exists in everyday life.
“Left my wallet in an Uber today in Bengaluru. The driver, without my calling (I didn’t even realise I had misplaced it), after some time noticed it in the backseat,” Madhusudan wrote in a post on X.
According to him, the driver did not simply wait for a call. Instead, he made the effort to track him down and return the wallet despite the inconvenience. “[He] came back some distance, reached out to me at a very busy conference (I was on another call and I generally don’t pick unsaved numbers),” Madhusudan added.
Grateful for the gesture, Madhusudan said he offered the driver a small amount of money as a token of appreciation, though the driver initially hesitated to accept it. “I thanked him of course via a token appreciation amount which he took very reluctantly. There is so much goodness in this world which we don’t recognise, thanks again to the young man,” he wrote.
He also expressed hope that the ride-hailing platform would recognise the driver’s effort. “His name is Toguru. I hope @Uber_India can also somehow acknowledge this internally. We use X to complain – also wanted to use it to be grateful,” he added.
Left my wallet in an Uber today in Bengaluru. The driver without my calling (I didn’t even realise I had misplaced it) after some time noticed it in the backseat, came back some distance, reached out to me at a very busy conference (excellent one by 3one4) after somehow tracking…
— Harsh Gupta Madhusudan (@harshmadhusudan) March 10, 2026
The post soon caught the attention of Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu, who reshared it and praised the driver’s integrity. “Heart warming story. I come across this in rural areas very often. India is intrinsically a high trust society. People with the most challenging economic circumstances act with such grace and dignity that I am in awe of them,” Vembu wrote.
Heart warming story. I come across this in rural areas very often. India is intrinsically a high trust society. People with the most challenging economic circumstances act with such grace and dignity that I am in awe of them. https://t.co/auFl4Sqhyy
— Sridhar Vembu (@svembu) March 10, 2026
As the story circulated widely, many users shared similar experiences of honesty from drivers. One user recalled “Happened with us too in Mumbai. Wife forgot her phone in Uber cab. We got driver’s number from support and called him. The guy came where he dropped us and returned the phone.”
Another user shared, “Left my second phone in a rapido recently (and this isn’t a promotional post at all). Realized it after a few hours (not primary number hence). Called him directly as Rapido driver call from their own numbers. He came to drop the phone from 2 hours away location. Again gave him a token of appreciation but he really didn’t expect anything beyond metered fare. There is a lot of goodness!”
A third person added, “Nice to see posts like this showing gratitude. We rarely pause to thank people, but we’re always quick when it comes to criticism. Refreshing to see appreciation for a change.”
A fourth individual commented, “We saw many examples like this in Bangalore. This happens when everyone is trying to survive easily in the city. There are many places where survival is difficult; in the blink of an eye, your wallet can be gone.”