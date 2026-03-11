Bengaluru Uber driver returns passenger’s wallet without being asked; Sridhar Vembu reacts: ‘India is a high trust society’

Grateful for the gesture, Madhusudan said he offered the driver a small amount of money as a token of appreciation

An Uber driver in Bengaluru is earning widespread online praise after going the extra mile to return a passenger’s wallet that had been accidentally left in his car. The incident was shared on social media by market investor Harsh Gupta Madhusudan, who said the driver’s honesty was a refreshing reminder that kindness still exists in everyday life.

“Left my wallet in an Uber today in Bengaluru. The driver, without my calling (I didn’t even realise I had misplaced it), after some time noticed it in the backseat,” Madhusudan wrote in a post on X.

According to him, the driver did not simply wait for a call. Instead, he made the effort to track him down and return the wallet despite the inconvenience. “[He] came back some distance, reached out to me at a very busy conference (I was on another call and I generally don’t pick unsaved numbers),” Madhusudan added.