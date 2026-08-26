‘Deserves a raise’: Bengaluru auto driver helps woman with broken-down two-wheeler

At first, Saraf wasn't sure what was happening. She soon realised the driver wasn't bothering the woman but trying to help her.

A small act of kindness on a Bengaluru street has earned online praise after an Uber autorickshaw driver went out of his way to help a woman whose two-wheeler broke down.

Chetna Saraf captured the incident while travelling in the Uber autorickshaw, when she noticed the driver moving alongside a woman on a two-wheeler.

“A few weeks back we were in Bangalore for a little trip and were on our way to grab lunch when this happened,” Saraf wrote in an Instagram post.

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A helping hand

At first, she wasn’t sure what was happening. She soon realised the driver wasn’t bothering the woman but trying to help her.