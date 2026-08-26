‘Deserves a raise’: Bengaluru auto driver helps woman with broken-down two-wheeler

A small act of kindness on a Bengaluru street has earned online praise after an Uber autorickshaw driver went out of his way to help a woman whose two-wheeler broke down.
Chetna Saraf captured the incident while travelling in the Uber autorickshaw, when she noticed the driver moving alongside a woman on a two-wheeler.
“A few weeks back we were in Bangalore for a little trip and were on our way to grab lunch when this happened,” Saraf wrote in an Instagram post.
At first, she wasn’t sure what was happening. She soon realised the driver wasn’t bothering the woman but trying to help her.
“Turns out her scooty had broken down and for the next 10 to 15 minutes this man kept driving his auto while helping her move the scooty doing everything he could pushing it with his foot and holding it wherever he could. He stayed with her until they reached a place where she could get some help. I could only record a small part because I was honestly just in the moment and couldn’t keep holding my camera,” Saraf said.
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She later identified the driver as Tanzeem and tagged Uber India, urging the company to recognise his gesture. “Uber India, this man deserves a raise! If you need any more details please reach out to me and I’ll share everything I have,” she wrote.
The video struck a chord with viewers, many of whom praised Tanzeem for helping a stranger without expecting anything in return.
“That’s my Bengaluru for you, love my city! Love my people, we are the most warm, helpful and kind!!” wrote one user.
“The first thought that came to my mind is, he’s harrassing the girl. How our mindset is nowadays. Hats off to him,” another person commented.
“Seeing a human show humanity has become such a luxury these days. Wish to see more kind people,” a third user wrote.
Another viewer felt that such moments deserved more attention. “I think we need to post more good stuff to restore people’s faith in humanity and possibly inspire others too. We are quick to judge and post negative experiences with far more ease and effort and hardly give any due credit for the positivity. Complaints come easy and well documented while appreciations are often unpublished and done with in a smile.”