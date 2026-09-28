Bengaluru traffic: Residents wait 30 minutes just to exit their own apartment complex

Traffic congestion in Bengaluru is often associated with congested roads and long office-hour commutes. But a recent video shared on social media shows that for some residents, the traffic bottleneck can begin even before they leave their residential complex.
A woman who posts on Instagram under the handle @her_wandering_footprints shared a video showing a queue of vehicles both on the road outside and inside a nearby residential society. In the now-viral video, the woman first points towards the traffic visible from her room before drawing attention to vehicles moving within the neighbouring residential complex.
“Right now it’s 2:00 in the afternoon, guys, and look at the traffic outside, at 2:00 pm on a Saturday!” she says in the video. She then points to the vehicles inside the society and says that residents also have to wait in traffic simply to exit the premises.
She further claimed some residents were forced to spend around 30 minutes waiting to leave the residential complex before reaching the main road. The video highlights how congestion can affect residents beyond Bengaluru’s main roads.
Sharing the video, the creator wrote, “Do you know about this society and this area?”
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The post has drawn attention to the everyday challenges faced by residents in Bengaluru. Reacting to it, a user wrote, “Perks of living in a project with mall inside. They should have given separate entry / exit. Still the value of the project skyrocketed. Happy investors/owners and struggling residents.”
Another user commented, “And imagine after your society going towards dommasandra is much more painful. Especially after Gunjur Ram mandir junction.” A third user chimed in, “The negative point is the tiny flats that people bought. Next is the traffic and pathetic roads. You can deal with not having a dominos or McDonald’s in your society (almost nobody eats it that regularly unless you are in college).”