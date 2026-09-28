Bengaluru traffic: Residents wait 30 minutes just to exit their own apartment complex

The woman points to the vehicles inside the society and says that residents also have to wait in traffic simply to exit the premises (Photo: @her_wandering_footprints/Instagram)

Traffic congestion in Bengaluru is often associated with congested roads and long office-hour commutes. But a recent video shared on social media shows that for some residents, the traffic bottleneck can begin even before they leave their residential complex.

A woman who posts on Instagram under the handle @her_wandering_footprints shared a video showing a queue of vehicles both on the road outside and inside a nearby residential society. In the now-viral video, the woman first points towards the traffic visible from her room before drawing attention to vehicles moving within the neighbouring residential complex.

“Right now it’s 2:00 in the afternoon, guys, and look at the traffic outside, at 2:00 pm on a Saturday!” she says in the video. She then points to the vehicles inside the society and says that residents also have to wait in traffic simply to exit the premises.