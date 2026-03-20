Bengaluru landlord deducts Rs 52,000 from deposit citing ‘lift usage’ and ‘AC service’; tenant’s viral ordeal sparks debate

A tenant in Bengaluru has triggered a heated online discussion after alleging that her landlord withheld a significant portion of her security deposit when she moved out of a rented flat in Yeshwanthpur.

In a video posted on Instagram, Charu Gupta said she had paid Rs 70,000 as a deposit for a 3BHK apartment that she shared with two other tenants. According to her, the landlord later asked them to vacate the property, saying he intended to sell it. However, after they moved out, she claimed she received only Rs 18,000 back, with the rest deducted under various charges.

“Ek mahine ka rent usne isliye kaat liya kyunki abhi wo flat mein repair wagairah ka kaam karwa raha hai, to koi reh hi nahi raha hai, to uska nuksaan ho raha hai. Arey to main kya karun tera nuksaan ho raha hai? (He deducted one month’s rent because he is currently getting repair work done in the flat, so no one is living there, and he says he’s incurring a loss. But why should I care if you’re facing a loss?),” she said, questioning why she should bear the loss caused by renovation work after she vacated the flat. She added that she could have helped find a replacement tenant had she been informed in advance.

Gupta further alleged that another month’s rent was deducted under a clause related to painting or repair expenses. She also disputed several additional charges for damages, claiming those issues had existed earlier and were already communicated to the landlord. “Basically teen mahine ka rent choos gaya banda… humne kuch kharab nahi kara (Basically, the guy took three months’ rent… even though we didn’t damage anything),” she said.

She later shared what she described as a detailed deduction statement from the landlord. The list included Rs 32,000 for AC servicing, Rs 8,500 each for gas servicing and deep cleaning, Rs 8,500 for hinge replacements, Rs 2,000 for lift usage during the move, and Rs 2,344 for electricity—amounting to over Rs 32,000 under “common” expenses alone. Further deductions, such as Rs 7,000 for leak-proofing and Rs 17,000 labelled as “balance rent”, reportedly took the total amount cut from the deposit to around Rs 52,000.

Gupta also claimed that the landlord owns multiple properties in the city and has since blocked her on WhatsApp. Although she initially mentioned plans to send a legal notice and consider approaching the court if there was no response within 15 days, she later told indianexpress.com that she does not intend to pursue legal action.

Watch the viral video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charu Gupta (@the_miss_gupta)

She said she had lived in the flat for a year, moving in during February 2025 and vacating it in February 2026, and described the landlord as “rude and not supportive.” When asked whether the viral video had helped her in any way, she said it had not. Instead, she noted that while many people shared similar experiences in support, she now feels anxious about her safety.

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“Nothing happened, but I live alone and I am a north indian, with everything in news about South and North—I don’t want any trouble,” she said.

The video’s comments section reflects sharply divided opinions. While several users advised her to file a police complaint to recover the money, others accused landlords in Bengaluru of unethical practices. Some, however, defended the owner, pointing out that such deductions are often mentioned in rental agreements and that tenants should carefully review terms and negotiate clauses before signing.

One user advised, “Police k paas jao. Paisa wapas milega (Go to the police. You will get your money back).” Another user commented, “I’m the owner from my perspective if owner asks you to leave he would not take more than 1 month of rent provided there are no major repairs.”

A third person added, “World’s best scammer’s are – Flat owner’s in Banglore.” A fourth individual commented, “Please go and file a FIR …. Bangalore house owners are unethical.”

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Some came in defence of the owner. An individual wrote, “The problem is you probably didn’t read the rent agreement all these are actually mentioned in there, just like terms and conditions we skip reading that and start freaking out as if we’re getting scammed. You can actually reject the rent agreement ask them for a revision if you’re not okay with the rules and clauses mentioned there. And then you can complain if they go against it.”

Another person added, “If u people have damaged the stuff, u have to pay… No need to make such videos… Owners have invested money to build houses not to give it for free.”