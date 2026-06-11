Bengaluru techie identifies stressful colleagues; Whoop tracker experiment goes viral

The experiment resulted in a ranking of colleagues based on how much their heart rate increased during conversation (Photo: @the2ndfloorguy/X)

A Bengaluru-based tech professional is making waves after revealing an unusual yet fun workplace experiment that used fitness data to identify which colleagues caused the most stress during meetings.

In an X post, Pankaj, the techie, shared that he connected his Whoop fitness tracker to his work calendar and analysed heart rate patterns during work calls. He further explained that he compared minute-by-minute heart rate readings with scheduled meetings and participant lists.

Tracking heart rates during meetings

By matching heart rate spikes with specific calls, he shared that he identified which interactions appeared to trigger the strongest stress responses. The experiment resulted in a ranking of colleagues based on how much their heart rate increased during conversations.