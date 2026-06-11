Bengaluru techie identifies stressful colleagues; Whoop tracker experiment goes viral

A Bengaluru-based tech professional is making waves after revealing an unusual yet fun workplace experiment that used fitness data to identify which colleagues caused the most stress during meetings.
In an X post, Pankaj, the techie, shared that he connected his Whoop fitness tracker to his work calendar and analysed heart rate patterns during work calls. He further explained that he compared minute-by-minute heart rate readings with scheduled meetings and participant lists.
By matching heart rate spikes with specific calls, he shared that he identified which interactions appeared to trigger the strongest stress responses. The experiment resulted in a ranking of colleagues based on how much their heart rate increased during conversations.
“I hooked my Whoop to my work calendar to find which coworker gives me the most stress. Thanks to Fable, I reverse-engineered Whoop to pull per-minute heart rate and matched spikes with call events and attendees. I now have a leaderboard, and I think about it daily. Few info masked for obvious reasons,” Pankaj wrote on X.
See the post here:
i hooked my whoop to my work calendar to find which coworker gives me the most stress 🚨
thanks to fable, I reverse engineered whoop to pull per minute heart rate. nd matched spikes with cal events and attendees
I now have a leaderboard and I think about it daily.
few info… pic.twitter.com/x1jdkW8JdZ
— Pankaj (@the2ndfloorguy) June 10, 2026
The post has amassed nearly seven million views and over 33,000 likes. “Interesting idea, but it depends.. for one meeting you could go to another floor, before another one you just ate something w/ sugar and when you met with senior_dev it was N hours after last meal and you just connected to meet via laptop after working on boring stuff,” a user noted.
Another user commented, “That’s wild, and you should tell them. I bet if they were aware, they would change their behaviour.” A third user chimed in, saying, “That’s pretty awesome. I think you’ll find “liveness” of the Google Fitbit air to be better than Whoop. You should try it next.”
DISCLAIMER: This article features a lighthearted and creative workplace experiment using personal fitness data to track heart rate responses. It is shared for trending and entertainment purposes and should not be used as clinical diagnostic criteria for medical health or chronic workplace stress.