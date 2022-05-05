‘Only in Bengaluru’: Swiggy agent books another service to deliver coffee to customer

Updated: May 5, 2022 5:19:23 pm
We have all been in a situation where we really have the urge to eat something but don’t feel like going out. This is where online delivery services come in making our lives easier and fulfilling our odd hour cravings. But what happens if the delivery personnel too don’t feel okay for a trip? Well, one got creative and got the item delivered to the customer through another delivery app.
As bizarre as it may sound but it did recently happen in Bengaluru. Twitter user Omkar Joshi said his friend ordered some coffee on Swiggy and got notified on his app that his order had been picked up. However, the friend said the delivery guy was “too lazy to come and deliver it here. So he Dunzo-ed it to me”. The delivery agent even asked him for a five-star rating.
Joshi narrated the story as he tagged an online community in the city and shared the screenshot of his conversation on Twitter. “Hello @peakbengaluru, the latest Bangalore update is broken,” wrote Joshi.
Hello @peakbengaluru, the latest Bangalore update is broken. pic.twitter.com/GlDRJgdreh
— Omkar Joshi (@omkar__joshi) May 4, 2022
Many were left in splits and were amused by the delivery guy’s ingenuity saying he truly does deserve some great ratings. Others said the scenario is better than the order being cancelled, while some related it to a scene straight out of an American sitcom.
This guy know how to apply service mesh network at right place 👌 https://t.co/jsLw4gblYm
— Movie Mango ® (@Go_Movie_Mango) May 5, 2022
Why is this so funny 😂🤣 https://t.co/ibtBkVTj2s
— Forum Shah (@foratheexplorer) May 5, 2022
Outsourcing, Delegating, Management! Many things to learn from this tweet. https://t.co/3VRlRyYltP
— Harshita Verma (@hv_harshita) May 5, 2022
Possible
Traffic at certain places is brutal.
Its sensible to outsource even if its ur core job. https://t.co/mHkktjNZtV
— Strike hard at their fakery (@brownpanthrrr) May 5, 2022
When Outsourcing is in the blood of Bangalore 😂 https://t.co/WS6pt3OW9Z
— Ashwin Nair 🖊️ (@ashwinskn) May 5, 2022
It’s ACTUALLY CRAZY
imagine if the dunzo guy booked a bike rapido to deliver😭 https://t.co/IIanmh6z0c
— Not Suhaib (@BitchLasxgna) May 5, 2022
Swiggy delivery dude deserves a management job. https://t.co/XfITQvekBo
— V (@ThatFabulist) May 5, 2022
One more layer can be added, the dunzo guy uses an e-bike from yulu to deliver
Deliveryception
— APJ (@apj234) May 5, 2022
This is what we call – “Arbitrage Opportunity” LOL!
— Sandeep Bandaru (@sandeepwww) May 4, 2022
After all Bengaluru is the silicon Valley of India
— Vipul Kothari (@VipulKo57290114) May 5, 2022
😂😂😂
This is amazing
— Dhaivya buch (@Dhaivya1) May 5, 2022
Power of Outsourcing 😂😂
— Akheeb (@Akheeb9) May 5, 2022
Collaboration is the next big thing😅😂
— Mridul 🚀 (@MridulRajB1) May 5, 2022
Bangalore things haha
— Rishkreddy (@Rrishi517) May 5, 2022
Hat’s off to that guy
— Andy Mukherjee (@andymukherj) May 5, 2022
Next will be dunzo guy doing zepto😄😄
— Mayank (@Maynk_TWEET) May 5, 2022
This is not the first amusing story from the tech city that has gone viral in recent times. In April, a questionnaire for a group of women looking for flatmates went viral asking which Marvel character they related to most.
