Thursday, May 05, 2022
‘Only in Bengaluru’: Swiggy agent books another service to deliver coffee to customer

Many were left in splits and were amused by the delivery guy's ingenuity saying he truly does deserve some great ratings.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 5, 2022 5:19:23 pm
"When Outsourcing is in the blood of Bangalore," quipped a Twitter user.

We have all been in a situation where we really have the urge to eat something but don’t feel like going out. This is where online delivery services come in making our lives easier and fulfilling our odd hour cravings. But what happens if the delivery personnel too don’t feel okay for a trip? Well, one got creative and got the item delivered to the customer through another delivery app.

As bizarre as it may sound but it did recently happen in Bengaluru. Twitter user Omkar Joshi said his friend ordered some coffee on Swiggy and got notified on his app that his order had been picked up. However, the friend said the delivery guy was “too lazy to come and deliver it here. So he Dunzo-ed it to me”. The delivery agent even asked him for a five-star rating.

Joshi narrated the story as he tagged an online community in the city and shared the screenshot of his conversation on Twitter. “Hello @peakbengaluru, the latest Bangalore update is broken,” wrote Joshi.

Many were left in splits and were amused by the delivery guy’s ingenuity saying he truly does deserve some great ratings. Others said the scenario is better than the order being cancelled, while some related it to a scene straight out of an American sitcom.

This is not the first amusing story from the tech city that has gone viral in recent times. In April, a questionnaire for a group of women looking for flatmates went viral asking which Marvel character they related to most.

